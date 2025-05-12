Pupils help create homes for swifts in community art project

More than 50 hand-crafted swift boxes have just been installed at Heyford Park in Oxfordshire, as part of a standout public art and biodiversity project led by housebuilder Dorchester Living, Heyford Park School and artist Kerry Lemon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timed to coincide with the swifts’ annual migration from Africa, the initiative combines creativity, conservation and community action. With swift populations in Britain declining by more than 60% over the past 25 years [1], the project aims to provide essential nesting spaces – and engage local people in the process.

A total of 138 pupils from Years 1 and 6 at Heyford Park School designed and painted the boxes in a series of educational workshops with Kerry Lemon, supported by local conservationist Chris Mason of the Cherwell Swifts Conservation Project. Inspired by the swifts’ incredible journeys, the pupils created vibrant designs to welcome them back this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a great cross-community activity,” said Rob Marchant, head of primary at Heyford Park School. “The Swift project has enabled all our pupils to discover more about their environment, create some fantastic pieces of artwork and take part in a range of other activities. Our Year 1 and Year 6 pupils loved working with Kerry and were greatly inspired to work alongside a professional artist.”

A swift box

Sculpture kits were also distributed to home-educated pupils and children with special educational needs. The response from families has been just as enthusiastic, with local households signing up to host boxes on their own homes.

The boxes were built by Heyford Makers’ Shed; a local group that helps tackle social isolation by bringing people together through practical projects. The installation marks the end of the project’s first phase, with up to 80 boxes planned in total by the end of summer.

Artist Kerry Lemon said: “This has been such a wonderful project to be a part of. Already so many different people from all ages and backgrounds have come together to make it happen and we are so excited to welcome families of swifts to live in Heyford Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorchester Living, the developer behind Heyford Park, has long supported initiatives that strengthen community ties and enhance the local environment – with this latest project bringing those values together in a creative, hands-on way.

Paul Silver, chief executive of Dorchester Living, commented: “It’s been a real privilege to support a project that brings together so many parts of the Heyford Park community – from school pupils and artists to local makers.

"These kinds of collaborations are exactly what we believe make places like Heyford Park special. It’s not just about supporting biodiversity, it’s about creating a sense of place and community, that people feel proud to be part of.”

For more information on Heyford Park and the community projects under way, visit www.heyfordpark.com