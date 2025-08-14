QEGS Horncastle A-level results - another successful year!

Particularly impressive were the results of Zoro Chikura, Madeline Dawson, Kanak Gupta, George Hunter, Ziyad Soliman and Aarushi Vinod who achieved A* grades in each of their A level subjects.
They are in very good company as Daniel Bradbury, Archie Edney, James Harvey, Eve Herbert, Shivani Jansari, Abhinav Mahajan, Niall Manning, Hope McIllwrick, Archie Qualtrough, Neha Ravikumar, Megan Smith, Verity Street, Sujay Venkateshan and Charlotte White also secured excellence gaining three or more A*/A grades in their A level subjects.
The overwhelming majority of our students have secured their preferred university place or been accepted on apprenticeship or training schemes. They have done so well, and we applaud their achievements; they are fine ambassadors for QEGS and we will miss them in September as they head off for pastures new.
