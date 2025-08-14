QEGS Horncastle A-level results - another successful year!

We are very proud of our A level students this year. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time in the Sixth Form and have prepared themselves fully for the next stage in their education or chosen career, with nearly a third of all A-Level results being either an A grade or one of the prestigious A* grades. They are without doubt an impressive group of young people who have navigated their way through their time in our Sixth Form with maturity and resilience.