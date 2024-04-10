Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highly regarded QS World University Rankings has published its 14th edition. The results, calculated from the analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and 240,000 academic faculty and employers’ opinions, have been highly anticipated.

Results reveal huge successes for the UK, with 148 entries, the second highest in the world. UK institutions are leading in 16 subjects globally, maintaining the country’s reputation for world-class higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among some of the most esteemed universities is University of Cambridge, ranking second globally, producing 121 Nobel Laureates and 47 world leaders. On LinkedIn the university posted: ‘’We’re proud to rank in the global top 10 in 42 subject areas in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 – the world’s most consulted university ranking!’’

It was closely followed by its historic rival Oxford, in third place globally. Nonetheless, both universities were ranked above Harvard and Stanford in the US. Imperial College London maintained its position at sixth in the world, renowned for its science, engineering, and business courses. And UCL was the final UK university to reach the top 10 in the world, at ninth place.

London, home to 18 universities, was ranked the best student city for its employer prospects, buzzing nightlife and rich culture. Niamh Ollerton, Deputy Head of Content at QS commented that as a ‘’diverse and culturally rich city, London offers its students everything from world renowned museums and nightlife to delicious multicultural food offerings’’.

The highly regarded QS World University Rankings have published its 14th edition. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Meanwhile Edinburgh university was the only Scottish university to reach the top 10 in the UK and was celebrated for being the most sustainable university in the UK.

Top 10 UK universities

Cambridge University Oxford University Imperial College London University College London The University of Edinburgh The University of Manchester Kings College London London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) University of Bristol The University of Warwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad