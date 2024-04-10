QS World University Rankings: University of Cambridge revealed as UK's top university
and live on Freeview channel 276
The highly regarded QS World University Rankings has published its 14th edition. The results, calculated from the analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and 240,000 academic faculty and employers’ opinions, have been highly anticipated.
Results reveal huge successes for the UK, with 148 entries, the second highest in the world. UK institutions are leading in 16 subjects globally, maintaining the country’s reputation for world-class higher education.
Among some of the most esteemed universities is University of Cambridge, ranking second globally, producing 121 Nobel Laureates and 47 world leaders. On LinkedIn the university posted: ‘’We’re proud to rank in the global top 10 in 42 subject areas in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 – the world’s most consulted university ranking!’’
It was closely followed by its historic rival Oxford, in third place globally. Nonetheless, both universities were ranked above Harvard and Stanford in the US. Imperial College London maintained its position at sixth in the world, renowned for its science, engineering, and business courses. And UCL was the final UK university to reach the top 10 in the world, at ninth place.
London, home to 18 universities, was ranked the best student city for its employer prospects, buzzing nightlife and rich culture. Niamh Ollerton, Deputy Head of Content at QS commented that as a ‘’diverse and culturally rich city, London offers its students everything from world renowned museums and nightlife to delicious multicultural food offerings’’.
Meanwhile Edinburgh university was the only Scottish university to reach the top 10 in the UK and was celebrated for being the most sustainable university in the UK.
Top 10 UK universities
- Cambridge University
- Oxford University
- Imperial College London
- University College London
- The University of Edinburgh
- The University of Manchester
- Kings College London
- London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
- University of Bristol
- The University of Warwick
A spokesperson for AHZ Associates, a professional UK university admission service, said: ‘’As the rankings are unveiled, students and parents can now make informed decisions about pursuing higher education, while these esteemed institutions can take pride in their accomplishments and contributions to the advancement of knowledge’’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.