A total of 119 schools with dangerous concrete across England will need to have buildings rebuilt or refurbished, the Government has said. The Department of Education has on Thursday (February 8) released the full list of 234 schools with reinforced autoclave aerated concrete - known as a lightweight, 'bubbly' form of concrete that is prone to collapse.

Meanwhile, a further 110 schools and colleges where work to remove RAAC will be on a smaller scale will have access to grant funding to pay for the work. More than 150,000 pupils were affected by the concrete crisis, which began in August when the government sounded the alarm about the potential of buildings falling in hundreds of schools and colleges across England after crumbly concrete was discovered in some parts of the facilities.

Before the new academic year began in September, schools were instructed to either fully or partially shut down after a section of a building, previously deemed "non-critical," unexpectedly collapsed during the summer break.

The Department for Education has released the full list of schools in England affected by the dangerous Raac.

Raac is a lightweight type of concrete used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s. However, a large portion of the RAAC found in schools has passed the end of its safe life and is now in danger of collapsing, even though it is still made and can be used safely.

The DfE said its Raac identification programme is now complete as all schools with blocks built in the target area have responded to their questionnaire. It said: "Other than the 234 education settings, the surveys found no evidence of RAAC."

Schools affected by Raac

East Midlands

Derbyshire:

St Edward’s Catholic Academy (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy (primary): grant

Leicester:

Mayflower Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

Parks Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

Leicestershire:

St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy (primary): grant

Lincolnshire:

Grantham College (16 plus): grant

Nottinghamshire:

Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy (primary): grant

West Northamptonshire:

Fairfields School (n/a): grant

Northampton International Academy (all-through): grant

Buckinghamshire:

Cheddington Combined School (primary): RAAC not present

Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School (secondary): grant

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

St Michael’s Catholic School (all-through): school Rebuilding Programme

Waddesdon Church of England School (secondary): grant

East Sussex:

Langney Primary Academy (primary): grant

Hampshire:

Cranbourne (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Farnborough College of Technology (16 plus): grant

Havant Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Hounsdown School (secondary): grant

St Anne’s Catholic School (primary): grant

Kent:

Birchington Church of England Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

Godinton Primary School (primary): grant

King Ethelbert School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Palmarsh Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley (primary): grant

St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

Sunny Bank Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

Westlands School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Medway:

Holcombe Grammar School (secondary): grant

Milton Keynes:

Denbigh School (secondary): grant

Oxfordshire:

Abingdon and Witney College (16 plus): grant

Wallingford School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Slough:

Pippins School (primary): grant

Surrey:

Danetree Primary School (primary): grant

Kings College Guildford (secondary): grant

Pewley Down Infant School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

Shawfield Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

The Grove Primary Academy (primary): grant

The Magna Carta School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

West Sussex:

Greenway Junior School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham (16 plus): other

Windsor and Maidenhead:

St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

South-west England

Cornwall:

Camborne College (16 plus): other

Devon:

Colyton Grammar School (secondary): grant

Exmouth Community College (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Petroc (16 plus): grant

Gloucestershire:

Marling School (secondary): grant

North Somerset:

Gordano School (secondary): grant

Somerset:

Selworthy Special School (n/a): School Rebuilding Programme

West Midlands

Birmingham:

Ark Boulton Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Aston Manor Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Baskerville School (n/a): School Rebuilding Programme

Hodge Hill College (secondary): grant

Maryvale Catholic Primary School (primary): grant

Prince Albert Junior and Infant School (primary): grant

St John Fisher Catholic Primary School (primary): grant

St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme

Dudley:

Redhill School (secondary): grant

St James Academy (secondary): grant

Sandwell:

Wood Green Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme

Staffordshire:

Sir Thomas Boughey Academy (secondary): grant

Telford and Wrekin:

Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre (primary): grant