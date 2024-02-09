Raac: Full list of 234 schools in England with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete released
A total of 119 schools with dangerous concrete across England will need to have buildings rebuilt or refurbished, the Government has said. The Department of Education has on Thursday (February 8) released the full list of 234 schools with reinforced autoclave aerated concrete - known as a lightweight, 'bubbly' form of concrete that is prone to collapse.
Meanwhile, a further 110 schools and colleges where work to remove RAAC will be on a smaller scale will have access to grant funding to pay for the work. More than 150,000 pupils were affected by the concrete crisis, which began in August when the government sounded the alarm about the potential of buildings falling in hundreds of schools and colleges across England after crumbly concrete was discovered in some parts of the facilities.
Before the new academic year began in September, schools were instructed to either fully or partially shut down after a section of a building, previously deemed "non-critical," unexpectedly collapsed during the summer break.
Raac is a lightweight type of concrete used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s. However, a large portion of the RAAC found in schools has passed the end of its safe life and is now in danger of collapsing, even though it is still made and can be used safely.
The DfE said its Raac identification programme is now complete as all schools with blocks built in the target area have responded to their questionnaire. It said: "Other than the 234 education settings, the surveys found no evidence of RAAC."
Schools affected by Raac
East Midlands
Derbyshire:
- St Edward’s Catholic Academy (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy (primary): grant
Leicester:
- Mayflower Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Parks Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
Leicestershire:
- St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy (primary): grant
Lincolnshire:
- Grantham College (16 plus): grant
Nottinghamshire:
- Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy (primary): grant
West Northamptonshire:
- Fairfields School (n/a): grant
- Northampton International Academy (all-through): grant
Buckinghamshire:
- Cheddington Combined School (primary): RAAC not present
- Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School (secondary): grant
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- St Michael’s Catholic School (all-through): school Rebuilding Programme
- Waddesdon Church of England School (secondary): grant
East Sussex:
- Langney Primary Academy (primary): grant
Hampshire:
- Cranbourne (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Farnborough College of Technology (16 plus): grant
- Havant Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Hounsdown School (secondary): grant
- St Anne’s Catholic School (primary): grant
Kent:
- Birchington Church of England Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Godinton Primary School (primary): grant
- King Ethelbert School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Palmarsh Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley (primary): grant
- St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Sunny Bank Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Westlands School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
Medway:
- Holcombe Grammar School (secondary): grant
Milton Keynes:
- Denbigh School (secondary): grant
Oxfordshire:
- Abingdon and Witney College (16 plus): grant
- Wallingford School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
Slough:
- Pippins School (primary): grant
Surrey:
- Danetree Primary School (primary): grant
- Kings College Guildford (secondary): grant
- Pewley Down Infant School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Shawfield Primary School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- The Grove Primary Academy (primary): grant
- The Magna Carta School (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
West Sussex:
- Greenway Junior School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
- The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham (16 plus): other
Windsor and Maidenhead:
- St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
South-west England
Cornwall:
- Camborne College (16 plus): other
Devon:
- Colyton Grammar School (secondary): grant
- Exmouth Community College (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Petroc (16 plus): grant
Gloucestershire:
- Marling School (secondary): grant
North Somerset:
- Gordano School (secondary): grant
Somerset:
- Selworthy Special School (n/a): School Rebuilding Programme
West Midlands
Birmingham:
- Ark Boulton Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Aston Manor Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
- Baskerville School (n/a): School Rebuilding Programme
- Hodge Hill College (secondary): grant
- Maryvale Catholic Primary School (primary): grant
- Prince Albert Junior and Infant School (primary): grant
- St John Fisher Catholic Primary School (primary): grant
- St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School (primary): School Rebuilding Programme
Dudley:
- Redhill School (secondary): grant
- St James Academy (secondary): grant
Sandwell:
- Wood Green Academy (secondary): School Rebuilding Programme
Staffordshire:
- Sir Thomas Boughey Academy (secondary): grant
Telford and Wrekin:
- Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre (primary): grant
For full list of 234 schools affected by Raac, visit the Government website.
