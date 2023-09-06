RAAC: full list of schools in England affected by ‘prone to collapse’ concrete published by government
Ministers have been under pressure to release the list of schools affected by RAAC for several days.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The government has finally published an official list of schools in England which it says are impacted by ‘prone to collapse’ concrete.
It follows mounting pressure on the Department for Education (DfE) to confirm the names of institutions with affected buildings, after it announced last Friday (1 September) that 104 schools in England would have to fully or partially close due to safety concerns about the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, known as RAAC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This order came just days before students returned to school for the new academic year, with headteachers facing a last-minute scramble to find alternative accommodation and classrooms. Parents and children were also left unsure about the safety of their schools, due to the delays in confirming which ones were impacted.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been facing scrutiny over the crisis - particularly after claims he refused to fully fund a rebuilding scheme for buildings affected by RAAC back when he was Chancellor. He has refuted the allegations, saying it is “completely and utterly wrong” to blame him for the crisis.
The list released on Wednesday (6 September) reveals that 156 settings in England are confirmed to have RAAC - 52 already have mitigations in place, while the further 104 are in the process of implementing mitigations. The information also outlines the four different types of actions being undertaken for schools affected, which are: start of term delayed; remote learning; mix of face-to-face and remote learning; or all face-to-face learning.
The full list of schools, published on the government website, and broken down by category, is as follows:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Schools with start of term delayed: accommodation is currently being finalised and start of term has been temporarily delayed (19)
- Ark Boulton Academy
- Arthur Bugler Primary School
- Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
- Cherry Tree Academy
- Claydon High School
- East Bergholt High School
- Ferryhill School
- Hadleigh High School
- Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School
- Hornsey School for Girls
- Kingsdown School
- Our Lady’s Catholic High School
- Outwoods Primary School
- St Francis’ Catholic Primary School
- St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School
- St William of York Catholic Primary School
- The Holy Family Catholic School
- Water Lane Primary Academy
- Woodville Primary School
Schools operating remote learning: settings will begin with remote learning whilst arrangements are finalised (4)
- St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
- St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston
- St Gregory’s Catholic Science College
- St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham
Schools offering a mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements: some remote learning is being offered on some days as not all students can currently receive face-to-face education (20)
- Aston Manor Academy
- Clacton County High School
- Roding Valley High School
- Scalby School
- St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College
- St Clere’s School
- St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn
- St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
- The Appleton School
- The Billericay School
- The Bromfords School
- The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School
- The Gilberd School
- The Honywood Community Science School
- The London Oratory School
- The Thomas Lord Audley School
- Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre
- Waddesdon Church of England School
- Wood Green Academy
- Wyburns Primary School
Schools where all pupils are in face-to-face education: all students receiving face-to-face learning on site or nearby (104)
- Abbey Lane Primary School
- All Saints C of E Primary School
- Altrincham College
- Anglo European School
- Barnes Farm Junior School
- Batley Girls High School
- Baynards Primary School
- Beehive Lane Community Primary School
- Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
- Birchington Church of England Primary School
- Bishop Douglass School Finchley
- Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
- Brandhall Primary School
- Broomfield Primary School
- Canon Slade School
- Carmel College
- Chipping Ongar Primary School
- Cleeve Park School
- Cockermouth School
- Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
- Cranbourne
- Danetree Primary School
- Denbigh School
- Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre
- East Tilbury Primary School
- Elmstead Primary School
- Eversley Primary School
- Godinton Primary School
- Great Leighs Primary School
- Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Harlowbury Primary School
- Harwich and Dovercourt High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led
- Hatfield Heath Primary School
- Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
- Hillhouse CofE Primary School
- Hockley Primary School
- Holcombe Grammar School
- Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy
- Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
- Hounsdown School
- Jerounds Primary Academy
- Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
- Katherine Semar Infant School
- Katherine Semar Junior School
- Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
- King Ethelbert School
- Lambourne Primary School
- Langney Primary Academy
- Lubbins Park Primary Academy
- Markyate Village School and Nursery
- Mayflower Primary School
- Mersea Island School
- Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
- Myatt Garden Primary School
- Northampton International Academy
- Palmarsh Primary School
- Park View School
- Parks Primary School
- Petroc
- Pippins School
- Prince Albert Junior and Infant School
- Redhill School
- Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)
- Sale Grammar School
- Sandbach School
- Seven Mills Primary School
- Shawfield Primary School
- Sir Thomas Boughey Academy
- Springfield Primary School
- St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton
- St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley
- St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend
- St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
- St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot
- St Helena School
- St Ignatius College
- St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
- St John Catholic Primary School
- St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton
- St John Vianney RC Primary School
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
- St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
- St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School
- St Michael’s Catholic School
- St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton
- St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School
- St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon
- Stanway Fiveways Primary School
- Sunny Bank Primary School
- Tendring Technology College
- The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls
- The FitzWimarc School
- The Palmer Catholic Academy
- The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
- Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy
- Thurston Community College
- Wallingford School
- Welbourne Primary School
- Wells Park School
- White Court School
- White Hall Academy and Nursery
- Widford School
- Winter Gardens Academy
- Woodkirk Academy
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Scottish Government has also releasedd a list of schools it says are impacted by RAAC. The schools affected by Scotland, as published by PA, are:
- Perth Grammar School, Perth
- St Kentigern’s Academy, Blackburn, West Lothian
- Balbardie Primary School, Bathgate, West Lothian
- Windyknowe Primary, Bathgate, West Lothian
- Riverside Primary, Livingston, West Lothian
- Knightsridge Primary, Livingston, West Lothian
- Charleston Academy, Inverness
- Nairn Academy, Highlands
- Forres Academy, Moray
- Mackie Academy, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
- Westhill Academy, Aberdeen
- Preston Lodge High School, Prestonpans, East Lothian
- John Logie Baird Primary School, Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute
- Abbotswell Primary, Aberdeen
- Cornhill Primary, Aberdeen
- Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen
- Northfield Academy, Aberdeen
- Quarryhill Primary School, Aberdeen
- St Machar Academy, Aberdeen
- Westpark School, Aberdeen
- Pentland Primary School, Edinburgh
- Fox Covert Primary School and St Andrews Fox Covert RC PS (one site), Edinburgh
- Colinton Primary School, Edinburgh
- Currie High School, Edinburgh
- Lorne Primary School, Edinburgh
- Cramond Primary School, Edinburgh
- Trinity Primary School, Edinburgh
- Ardler Primary School, Dundee
- St Fergus Primary School, Dundee
- Ardrossan Academy, North Ayrshire
In Wales, schools and colleges are being surveyed for RAAC. Two have so far been identified as having the material: Ysgol David Hughes, in Holyhead, Anglesey, and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, in Menai Bridge, Anglesey.
In Northern Ireland, schools are being checked for collapse-prone concrete as a matter of urgency.