Ministers have been under pressure to release the list of schools affected by RAAC for several days.

The government has finally published an official list of schools in England which it says are impacted by ‘prone to collapse’ concrete.

It follows mounting pressure on the Department for Education (DfE) to confirm the names of institutions with affected buildings, after it announced last Friday (1 September) that 104 schools in England would have to fully or partially close due to safety concerns about the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, known as RAAC.

This order came just days before students returned to school for the new academic year, with headteachers facing a last-minute scramble to find alternative accommodation and classrooms. Parents and children were also left unsure about the safety of their schools, due to the delays in confirming which ones were impacted.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been facing scrutiny over the crisis - particularly after claims he refused to fully fund a rebuilding scheme for buildings affected by RAAC back when he was Chancellor. He has refuted the allegations, saying it is “completely and utterly wrong” to blame him for the crisis.

The list released on Wednesday (6 September) reveals that 156 settings in England are confirmed to have RAAC - 52 already have mitigations in place, while the further 104 are in the process of implementing mitigations. The information also outlines the four different types of actions being undertaken for schools affected, which are: start of term delayed; remote learning; mix of face-to-face and remote learning; or all face-to-face learning.

Pupils from Corpus Christi Catholic School, Brixton arrive at St Martin’s in the Field Girls’ School in London, as they are relocated after their school was affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). Picture date: Tuesday September 5, 2023. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The full list of schools, published on the government website, and broken down by category, is as follows:

Schools with start of term delayed: accommodation is currently being finalised and start of term has been temporarily delayed (19)

Ark Boulton Academy

Arthur Bugler Primary School

Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School

Cherry Tree Academy

Claydon High School

East Bergholt High School

Ferryhill School

Hadleigh High School

Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School

Hornsey School for Girls

Kingsdown School

Our Lady’s Catholic High School

Outwoods Primary School

St Francis’ Catholic Primary School

St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School

St William of York Catholic Primary School

The Holy Family Catholic School

Water Lane Primary Academy

Woodville Primary School

Schools operating remote learning: settings will begin with remote learning whilst arrangements are finalised (4)

St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green

St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston

St Gregory’s Catholic Science College

St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham

Schools offering a mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements: some remote learning is being offered on some days as not all students can currently receive face-to-face education (20)

Aston Manor Academy

Clacton County High School

Roding Valley High School

Scalby School

St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College

St Clere’s School

St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland

The Appleton School

The Billericay School

The Bromfords School

The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School

The Gilberd School

The Honywood Community Science School

The London Oratory School

The Thomas Lord Audley School

Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre

Waddesdon Church of England School

Wood Green Academy

Wyburns Primary School

Schools where all pupils are in face-to-face education: all students receiving face-to-face learning on site or nearby (104)

Abbey Lane Primary School

All Saints C of E Primary School

Altrincham College

Anglo European School

Barnes Farm Junior School

Batley Girls High School

Baynards Primary School

Beehive Lane Community Primary School

Bentfield Primary School and Nursery

Birchington Church of England Primary School

Bishop Douglass School Finchley

Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School

Brandhall Primary School

Broomfield Primary School

Canon Slade School

Carmel College

Chipping Ongar Primary School

Cleeve Park School

Cockermouth School

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

Cranbourne

Danetree Primary School

Denbigh School

Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre

East Tilbury Primary School

Elmstead Primary School

Eversley Primary School

Godinton Primary School

Great Leighs Primary School

Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Harlowbury Primary School

Harwich and Dovercourt High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

Hatfield Heath Primary School

Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School

Hillhouse CofE Primary School

Hockley Primary School

Holcombe Grammar School

Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham

Hounsdown School

Jerounds Primary Academy

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport

Katherine Semar Infant School

Katherine Semar Junior School

Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery

King Ethelbert School

Lambourne Primary School

Langney Primary Academy

Lubbins Park Primary Academy

Markyate Village School and Nursery

Mayflower Primary School

Mersea Island School

Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School

Myatt Garden Primary School

Northampton International Academy

Palmarsh Primary School

Park View School

Parks Primary School

Petroc

Pippins School

Prince Albert Junior and Infant School

Redhill School

Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)

Sale Grammar School

Sandbach School

Seven Mills Primary School

Shawfield Primary School

Sir Thomas Boughey Academy

Springfield Primary School

St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton

St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley

St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend

St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy

St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot

St Helena School

St Ignatius College

St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

St John Catholic Primary School

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton

St John Vianney RC Primary School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge

St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School

St Michael’s Catholic School

St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton

St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School

St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon

Stanway Fiveways Primary School

Sunny Bank Primary School

Tendring Technology College

The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls

The FitzWimarc School

The Palmer Catholic Academy

The Ramsey Academy, Halstead

Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy

Thurston Community College

Wallingford School

Welbourne Primary School

Wells Park School

White Court School

White Hall Academy and Nursery

Widford School

Winter Gardens Academy

Woodkirk Academy

The Scottish Government has also releasedd a list of schools it says are impacted by RAAC. The schools affected by Scotland, as published by PA, are:

Perth Grammar School, Perth

St Kentigern’s Academy, Blackburn, West Lothian

Balbardie Primary School, Bathgate, West Lothian

Windyknowe Primary, Bathgate, West Lothian

Riverside Primary, Livingston, West Lothian

Knightsridge Primary, Livingston, West Lothian

Charleston Academy, Inverness

Nairn Academy, Highlands

Forres Academy, Moray

Mackie Academy, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Westhill Academy, Aberdeen

Preston Lodge High School, Prestonpans, East Lothian

John Logie Baird Primary School, Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute

Abbotswell Primary, Aberdeen

Cornhill Primary, Aberdeen

Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen

Northfield Academy, Aberdeen

Quarryhill Primary School, Aberdeen

St Machar Academy, Aberdeen

Westpark School, Aberdeen

Pentland Primary School, Edinburgh

Fox Covert Primary School and St Andrews Fox Covert RC PS (one site), Edinburgh

Colinton Primary School, Edinburgh

Currie High School, Edinburgh

Lorne Primary School, Edinburgh

Cramond Primary School, Edinburgh

Trinity Primary School, Edinburgh

Ardler Primary School, Dundee

St Fergus Primary School, Dundee

Ardrossan Academy, North Ayrshire

In Wales, schools and colleges are being surveyed for RAAC. Two have so far been identified as having the material: Ysgol David Hughes, in Holyhead, Anglesey, and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, in Menai Bridge, Anglesey.