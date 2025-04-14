Reading named England’s second brainiest city, according to new study

Reading named England’s second brainiest city

From its world-famous universities to its obsession with trivia nights, England has long taken pride in its academic achievements. But when it comes to brainpower, which places are actually topping the charts? A new study has analysed the data to find out. And the results might just surprise you.

The research, carried out by BrainManager, a website that tests IQ through various quizzes online, examined a range of factors that reflect both formal education and intellectual curiosity. Looking at 60 of England’s largest towns and cities, the study considered the percentage of residents with degrees, GCSE attainment, vocational and Level 3 qualification rates, and access to public libraries. But it didn’t stop there – it also explored how eager people are to learn outside the classroom, using data on Google searches related to online reading and the number of public lectures and academic events held per 10,000 people.

By analysing these eight metrics and assigning each a weighted value based on its educational significance, BrainManager created an overall score to rank England’s largest towns and cities.

Coming in second, Reading is flying the flag for education in the Thames Valley. With a strong 52% GCSE attainment rate and 76.3% of residents achieving Level 3 qualifications, it’s clear that academic rigour is baked into the culture here. Reading also placed eighth nationally for the proportion of people with degrees (33%), and it’s got a particularly keen online audience – ranking third for searches related to online reading.

While its access to public libraries is decent (30 across the area), Reading only ranks 38th when it comes to schools rated 'Outstanding'. Still, what it lacks in Ofsted stars, it more than makes up for in learning appetite – placing 11th for public lectures and academic events per capita. All in all, it’s a town that quietly outperforms, proving that you don’t need dreaming spires to build a smart community.

Oxford leads the way with the highest percentage of degree holders and the most public academic events in the country, firmly securing its place as England’s brainiest city. Slough follows in third place, thanks to its exceptional vocational focus and vibrant academic event scene. Brighton and Hove grabs fourth with its high number of residents holding degrees and a solid GCSE showing, despite falling short on public library access.

London, fifth in the rankings, impresses with a massive library network and excellent schools, though its event attendance is curiously low. York takes sixth with strong GCSE and Level 3 qualification stats, while Wokingham (seventh) is academically solid across the board but held back by its lone library. Stafford, ranking eighth, thrives on community-led learning with a robust schedule of public events. Southend-on-Sea shines in ninth place with its stellar GCSE scores and bustling academic scene, while Bournemouth rounds off the list in tenth, where seaside charm meets solid school standards.

On the flip side, Blackpool, Doncaster, Sunderland, Barnsley, and Hull ranked in the bottom 5.

List of the top 10 smartest cities in the study:

Rank City % of people who have a degree GCSE attainment rate Access to public libraries Vocational qualification rate Level 3 qualification rate % of schools rated outstanding at last Ofsted inspection Google Searches per online reading per 10,000 people Public lectures and academic events per 10,000 people Total Score 1 Oxford 41.06 49.7 47 1.98 85.1 6.59 390.63 641.25 71.87 2 Reading 33.00 52 30 2.46 76.3 5.00 387.41 302.54 59.53 3 Slough 26.17 56 11 3.32 60.7 7.27 128.87 457.36 53.94 4 Brighton and Hove 37.93 51.6 15 1.93 73.5 3.60 289.18 271.44 52.09 5 London 33.70 52.81 89 2.21 76 10.73 182.79 6.32 52.08 6 York 33.09 53 22 1.78 77 7.02 118.49 181.46 49.82 7 Wokingham 36.50 54.8 1 1.79 81 4.83 98.77 23.57 49.00 8 Stafford 29.05 47.3 22 2.20 64.5 11.11 189.50 380.47 47.46 9 Southend-on-Sea 22.06 56.3 6 2.37 63.1 7.30 219.82 426.36 46.05 10 Bournemouth 26.85 52.7 7 2.44 66.7 10.08 148.71 149.46 45.29