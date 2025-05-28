Renewed energy is given to local Essex charities

Ty Bowring, who manages The Hut Mersea Island CIC, inside the accessible caravan that the Galloper Wind Farm grant has supported.

Four charitable projects in Harwich and Tendring are receiving a welcome boost, thanks to the latest round of grants from the Galloper Wind Farm Community Fund. From outdoor education and school essentials to community hubs and respite care, these initiatives are having a strong impact on the lives of local people.

The Galloper Wind Farm Community Fund, established in 2018 by the Galloper Wind Farm with the independent charitable trust Essex Community Foundation (ECF), has now awarded over £93,000 to local voluntary and community organisations. The fund focuses on supporting groups operating near Galloper’s Operations and Maintenance base at Harwich International Port.

Located approximately 30km off the Essex and Suffolk coast, Galloper Wind Farm generates enough clean energy to power up to 444,000 UK households annually. Demonstrating a commitment to community investment, Galloper established three charitable funds to benefit surrounding communities, with the Essex-based fund managed by ECF.

Conor Nicholson, Business & Stakeholder Coordinator at Galloper Wind Farm, said: “It’s important to support the communities where we work. Many of our team live locally, and awarding these grants shows our long-term commitment to the area. We’re proud to back projects that address a wide range of needs and benefit people of all ages. The real impact is seen in the lives improved by these services, this is why we do what we do.”

The 'Harry Caravan', which can be used by families with all abilities for respite, from The Hut Mersea Island CIC

The latest charities to receive support are:

Birch Hall Adventures received £3,380 to support the building of a new dining room space, which provides outdoor education and adventure days for children and young people in Tendring.

received £4,302 towards the cost of running their uniform bank, ensuring those from disadvantaged or low-income backgrounds can access school clothing. Elmstead Parish Council received £2,512 to continue providing a warm space and social hub for local residents in need.

received £2,512 to continue providing a warm space and social hub for local residents in need. The Hut Mersea Island CIC received £3,000 towards the running costs of their accessible caravan in Clacton, that provides free and subsidized respite breaks for families who have members with disabilities or life limiting/life threatening conditions.

Carolyn Doyle, from Clacton School Uniform Bank said: “This grant means school uniforms can be accessible for families regardless of income, easing stress and reducing landfill waste. Our service is vital in areas of deprivation across Tendring, especially during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. It’s a far cry from the jumble sales of the past, we offer dignity and hope for both today’s children and tomorrow’s planet.”

The Hut Mersea Island received £3,000 to help with the running costs of their accessible ‘Harry Caravan’ in Clacton.They provide inclusive holidays and beach hut days to the community with the emphasis being on increased understanding and support for families with health or disability needs that may require additional access or facilities.

Galloper Wind Farm

Ty Bowring who runs the group said: “This grant will really help me keep offering special breaks to my special visitors.”

Galloper Wind Farm continues to be a strong presence in the community. Operating from its purpose-built facility at Harwich International Port, the O&M team supports local initiatives and fosters strong partnerships with neighbouring businesses and groups.

For more information about how to make a establish a charitable fund in the name of your business or leave a legacy to your community, email Perry Norton at ECF [email protected] or call 01245 355947. For more details, visit: essexcommunityfoundation.org.uk