Revealed: The best and worst british universities for teacher strikes

Education leaders need clarity on where disruption has been most pronounced, and what it signals for future policy and planning.

Industrial action in the UK education sector reached historic highs in 2023, with both schoolteachers and university staff walking out in unprecedented numbers. Over 300,000 school teachers and 70,000 higher education staff took part in strike action, fuelled by inflation, stagnant wages, workload strain, and pension disputes.

While the public discussion often centres on pay and policy, new analysis from the University of Technology Sydney Online reveals a deeper pattern: some regions and universities are far more strike-prone than others, with significant implications for students, parents, and academic professionals.

Here’s what the latest government and academic data reveals.

Most Strike-Prone Universities (2018–2023)

Based on the number of separate industrial actions, these are the top 10 UK universities for strike activity over the past five years:

Rank University Number of Strikes 1 Birkbeck, University of London 9 2 University of Leeds 9 3 SOAS, University of London 9 4 University of Glasgow 8 5 Goldsmiths, University of London 8 6 King’s College London 8 7 University of Liverpool 8 8 University of Bristol 7 9 City, University of London 7 10 Courtauld Institute of Art 7

These are typically Russell Group or well-established institutions in major urban centres, reflecting a longer history of staff unionisation, stronger collective bargaining cultures, and deeper frustrations over systemic sector issues.

Where Strikes Hit Hardest: London Leads in Disruption

London was the most disrupted region during the 2023 national teacher strikes.

Only 18.7% of schools remained fully open, while a notable 16.99% closed entirely: the highest closure rate in England. A further 64.68% operated under restricted attendance, indicating broad union participation and logistical impact.

In higher education, London’s dominance is even more striking. Five of the ten most strike-active universities between 2018 and 2023 are located in the capital:

London’s high living costs, paired with academic job precarity, have likely intensified strike motivations among university staff. According to UCU, the University and College Union, pressure points include pay inequality, pension reductions, and exploitative casual contracts, particularly common in London institutions.

The Midlands: Calm Amid the Storm

By contrast, the East Midlands and West Midlands emerged as the least disrupted regions during the 2023 school strikes:

East Midlands: 61.45% of schools stayed fully open; only 3.75% closed

West Midlands: 59.44% of schools remained open; just 3.04% closed

This suggests either lower union participation, fewer structural grievances, or more effective local contingency planning. It also indicates a regional resilience that may be overlooked in national headlines.

While higher education strike data isn't as clearly segmented by region, these areas are home to many former polytechnics and newer universities, such as the University of Derby and Birmingham City University, institutions historically less involved in union-led strike action.

Best Universities for Strike Stability

Based on current analysis, the following types of universities tend to experience fewer strikes:

Newer institutions and post-1992 universities (former polytechnics)

Non-Russell Group universities with less union mobilisation

Universities in smaller towns or rural settings

Institutions located in regions like the Midlands, which saw less disruption at the school level too

Examples may include:

University of Lincoln

Staffordshire University

University of Worcester

University of Northampton

While comprehensive strike frequency data by university is still difficult to access in real-time, these trends align with available UCU participation reports and public strike logs.

What This Means: Crucial Considerations for Students & Educators

Institutional Risk Awareness: Students choosing prestigious, older universities, especially in London and other major cities, should expect higher risk of strike disruption.

Students choosing prestigious, older universities, especially in London and other major cities, should expect higher risk of strike disruption. Education Strategy Needs Flexibility: Education leaders must integrate contingency planning, digital delivery capabilities, and institutional transparency.

Education leaders must integrate contingency planning, digital delivery capabilities, and institutional transparency. Policy & Culture Signals: High strike participation can reflect deeper systemic grievances, particularly at elite institutions in high-cost locations.

Tips for Choosing or Planning Around Universities

Check strike track records: Institutions with fewer historical strikes may offer greater continuity. Factor location into disruption risk: Metro-based universities often see more frequent walkouts. Monitor union & pay dispute trends: Strikes correlate to long-term staffing and financial stress. Look for adaptable universities: Ones with strong digital learning and crisis protocols offer resilience.

“The 2023 strikes were not isolated incidents. They were grown-up wake-up calls to the education sector. The uneven impact across regions and universities highlights systemic inequalities, not just financial disputes.

London’s schools and universities saw the most disruption because the economic pressures there amplified the stakes for staff. At the same time, long-established institutions in cities like Leeds and Bristol are seeing repeated walkouts thanks to stronger union infrastructure and entrenched grievances.

For education administrators or professionals building careers in higher education, strike literacy isn’t just useful, but essential. Understanding an institution’s industrial history, union involvement, and regional resilience can guide choices about where to study, teach, or lead,” says a spokesperson from the University of Technology Sydney Online.