Roding Valley High School delighted with “stellar” A Level results

A group of students celebrating their A Level results

Roding Valley High School in Loughton, Essex, has praised its “wonderful” students for their “fabulous” 2025 A Level and vocational results

Results have improved for the second year running at the school, with 11% per cent of grades awarded at A*, 31% of grades awarded at A*- A, and an incredible 65% of grades awarded at A*- B. A quarter of all vocational grades were awarded at distinction*, the highest possible grade. Results for the Extended Project Qualification were also exceptional, with 83% of grades awarded at A*- A.

Almost all students have secured places at their first-choices university to read subjects such as Medicine, Law and English, with a further nine students taking on apprenticeships or degree apprenticeships with some extremely prestigious companies including Aviva, Allianz and Barclays.

Mr Charlton, Headteacher at Roding Valley High School, said: “I’m blown away every year by our students’ dedication and hard work, and I am pleased to see it reflected again in these amazing results. It has been a privilege to work with such a passionate group of young people, and to help each student find their path for the future.”

Among the highest achievers was Bella Eaton, who has accepted a place at the University of Birmingham to study Law with Criminology, having achieved 3 A* grades as well as an A* in the EPQ. Other high achievers include Rosa Marshall, who achieved A*, A*, A in English, Biology and Chemistry and will go on to the University of Cambridge to study English Literature, and Imaan Sattar who will study Medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, having secured her place with grades A*, A*, A and A* EPQ.

Samuel Shakespeare achieved A*, A*, A, A in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics and goes on to UCL to study Mathematics. Will Foot, who achieved A*, A*, Distinction*, A in Geography, Government & Politics, Business and the EPQ and will be taking up a degree apprenticeship at Ernst & Young.

Head Prefects Jasmine Singh and Louis James also achieved phenomenal results, with Jasmine achieving grades A*, A* A and Louis achieving A*, A*, A. Jasmine will be attending the University of Warwick to study Neuroscience and Louise will be joining the University of Bath where he will study Maths, Statistics and Data Science.

Roding Valley High School offers a bespoke curriculum, including academic, professional and hybrid pathways in the Sixth Form and a broad range of subjects, including Computer Science, Further Maths, Photography and Sociology at a Level. Professional qualifications available include Sport, Health and Social Care and Applied Science.

Learn more about Roding Valley High School and its Sixth Form: https://rodingvalley.net/