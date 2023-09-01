Here is a list of schools confirmed so far that are at risk of being fully or partially closed due to the dangers of RAAC.

More schools have confirmed their closure due to safety concerns ahead of the start of a new term next week, amid pressure on the government to release the full list of schools affected by a dangerous type of concrete that puts them at risk of collapse.

More than 100 schools in England were found to be at risk due to reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - the dangerous material used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the 1960s to 1990s, which only has a life expectancy of around three decades.

A total of 156 schools across the country have been notified about the dangers of the building material, a move that could potentially threaten the opening of schools as pupils may be forced to resume their lessons either online or in temporary facilities.

Of the figure, just 52 settings have already been supported to put mitigations in place this year, including through additional funding for temporary accommodation, and all children are receiving face to face learning.

This week, the department has contacted all 104 further settings where RAAC is currently confirmed to be present without mitigations in place, to ask them to vacate spaces or buildings that are known to contain RAAC.

It comes after reports emerged earlier this week that scores of schools could be at risk of collapse - as they had been built with “crumbly” RAAC between the 1960s to 1990s, which only has a life expectancy of around three decades.

The education secretary, Gillian Keegan, has announced that the government will soon begin disclosing the names of the schools affected by the order, as teaching unions have called the back-to-school chaos a "scandal."

The Government has yet to release the full list but we have compiled a list of schools confirmed to be affected by RAAC. The list will be updated.

Crossflats Primary School. Two primary schools in Bradford, West Yorks, have been partially closed on the eve of the new term after surveys found weak concrete in the buildings, pictured in Bradford, West Yorks, Aug 31 2023.

