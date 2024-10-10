School celebrates 3G Pitch for community in deprived neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Notts Sport is delighted to announce the successful completion of a 3G pitch at Henley Green Primary School. This project underscores their commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative sports facilities that enhance the physical education experience for young athletes and provide valuable resources for the broader community.

This new facility will significantly benefit Henley Green Primary School in one of Coventry's more deprived areas. The school and community have long needed a high-quality space where children and residents can engage in sports and physical activities. Groundwork and Leisure installed the 3G pitch, which offers a safe, durable, and versatile playing surface.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Henley Green Primary School on this transformative project," said Tom Walton, Head of Multi-Sport. "Our goal is to create environments where young people can enjoy sports and physical activities to the fullest. The new 3G pitch at Henley Green is a testament to our dedication to quality and innovation in sports surfacing."

This facility will enhance the school's sports program, offering students a playing field year-round. The 3G pitch accommodates various sports, including football, multi-skills and athletics, making it a versatile addition to the school's resources.

Henley Green Primary School Official Opening

In addition to benefiting the students, the new pitch will also be available for community use outside school hours. This will provide local sports teams, clubs, and residents access to a top-quality facility, fostering a sense of community and encouraging active lifestyles among people of all ages. This initiative aligns with the ongoing work of Sky Blues in the Community, a charity affiliated with Coventry City Football Club. Sky Blues in the Community works tirelessly within Coventry to improve the lives of residents through sports, health, inclusion, and education programs. The new 3G pitch will be valuable in supporting these efforts, providing a venue for various community programs and events.

Notts Sport's expertise in surfacing solutions ensures that the new pitch provides an excellent playing experience and adheres to the highest safety standards. The team has worked diligently to deliver a pitch that will serve the Henley Green community for many years, promoting physical fitness and a love for sports among its pupils and local residents.

"Seeing the excitement and enthusiasm of the Henley Green Primary School students as they explore their new 3G pitch is incredibly rewarding," added Tom. "We take great pride in knowing that our work contributes to their growth and development, both physically and socially. Moreover, the availability of this facility for community use underscores our commitment to supporting healthy, active communities."

At the official opening, Dave Busst from Sky Blues in the Community said, "SBITC have been working alongside Henley Green (Moat House Community Trust MHCT) with Dianne and Clive for over ten years to provide opportunities for young people across the WHEM area. The new 3G will provide first-class facilities for young people to enjoy sport and physical activity within a safe and secure environment."

Henley Green Primary School new pitch

The inauguration of the 3G pitch was marked by a celebratory event attended by students, staff, parents, local dignitaries, and community members. The festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and demonstration match by the school's football team.

Notts Sport thanks Henley Green Primary School for the opportunity to contribute to this fantastic project. We look forward to seeing this new facility's positive impact on the school and the wider community, creating a vibrant and active sporting culture.

For more information about Notts Sport and our range of synthetic sports surfacing solutions, please visit www.nottssport.com or contact us at [email protected].