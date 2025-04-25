School in Cornwall receives skills boost funding for pupils and teachers

Skills Builder

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, has given Cornish students at Kehelland College, Camborne the chance to develop life-changing skills.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding has enabled the Skills Builder Partnership, a global social enterprise, to work with the school to deliver their Accelerator programme.

The Accelerator programme supports schools and colleges to build their students’ essential skills alongside their academic achievements. These are highly transferable skills such as creativity, problem solving, and teamwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers benefit from training and resources, and the programme supports schools to train an in-house expert (a Skills Leader) who can continue the strategy once the programme ends.

Research released by the Skills Builder Partnership, the Essential Skills Tracker 2024, shows:

Essential skills are strongly linked with increased wellbeing.

Ninety-eight per cent of teachers see essential skills as important for employment opportunities.

Ninety-two per cent of teachers believe essential skills are important for success in their career.

People with strong essential skills earn an average of 9-12 percent more a year.

Strong essential skills are highly related to high job and life satisfaction.

Eadaoin Kelly, Senior Community Partnership Manager at The Guinness Partnership said: “We believe in investing in our communities, and this is a priority for us. The Accelerator programme will create valuable opportunities for young people to raise their potential and help them create the foundations for successful and fulfilling lives. We’re pleased to be able to support this important funding.”

Evelyn Haywood, Director of Education at Skills Builder said: “Every year, we have the privilege to work with schools and colleges who are making a commitment to building learners' essential skills. We continue to be incredibly grateful for the support of funding partners like The Guinness Partnership for subsidising programme costs and directly supporting schools and colleges to access the Skills Builder Accelerator programme. Through this work, we are able to work closely with teachers and leaders all over the UK to share practise, create plans, upskill staff and deliver life-changing opportunities to build essential skills."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen News, Learner Experience Coordinator at Kehelland College, Camborne said: "I think students would say they know more about the skills that employers want, because of Skills Builder."

This is the third year that Guinness has funded schools via the Accelerator programme and 3,215students have been supported to date, as part of our partnership with Skills Builder.