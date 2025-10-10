Woman employed at school accused of forming sexual relationship with boy, 16

A school worker has appeared in court accused of forming a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Leila Jackson, 43, pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 17 while in a position of trust, which are alleged to have taken place over a six-month period.

Sue Gethin, prosecuting, told Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court: “The complainant was 16 at the time of the offences and Miss Jackson was employed at (name of school). The relationship ended when she resigned from the school.”

Jackson, of Gretton, Cheltenham, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth, address and enter her pleas.

Magistrates sent the case to Gloucester Crown Court for trial, with a first hearing listed for November 7.

Jackson was released on unconditional bail.

