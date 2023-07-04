Aldi launches bargain Back to School uniform range starting from 99p

Aldi has announced the return of its popular school uniform bundle at 2022 prices, with items starting from as little as 99p.

The bargain supermarket is freezing its prices while also introducing a price match guarantee so shoppers can buy school uniforms at the lowest price.

Aldi said prices will start from a mere 99p and urged parents and guardians to snap them up quick as with all Specialbuys 'once they're gone, they're gone'. The uniforms will be available from 6 July, until stocks last.

The bundle includes one sweatshirt, two polo shirts, and either a skirt or a pair of trousers all for just £5. Other Aldi multipacks include 3-pack of shirts for £3.99, a 2-pack of jersey pinafores for £7.49 or a 2-pack of classic pinafores for £6.99. the supermarket also has a six-month satisfaction guarantee.

Aldi has announced the return of its popular school uniform bundle (Image: Aldi)

In terms of shoes, Aldi’s Action Leather Shoes (£8.99, sizes 10-3) are suitable for both the classroom and playground. The shoes feature an anti-bacterial finish and a memory foam lining. As for socks, Aldi’s range includes boys’ ankle socks (£2.49, 5-pack), girl’s ankle/knee socks (£2.49, 5-pack) and tights (£3.99, 2-pack).

For PE lessons, Aldi is offering back to school trainers (£6.99, sizes 12-2), available in a choice of three colours along with joggers (£6.99, 2-pack), and a 2-pack leggings and jersey skort (£4.49). for warmer months, choose Aldi’s crew neck t shirts (£1.89, 2-pack) and sports shorts (£2.99).

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The back to school period can be an expensive time for families, and now more than ever shoppers are searching for great value with every purchase.

“At Aldi, we believe that every child deserves to have access to great quality, comfortable school uniforms, without their parents needing to spend a fortune.

"We remain committed to our customers and strive to support them throughout the cost of living crisis and beyond – that’s why we’ve made the decision to freeze our school uniform prices and continue to offer parents the same great savings as last year.”

A full product list available in Aldi is as follows: