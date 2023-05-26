Scottish high school league tables explained

These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.

We have compiled them using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we and our sister titles across Scotland have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

Our tables of ‘most improved’ schools shows how their placement in the Scotland-wide league table has changed over the past five years. It does not show how much exam performance at that school has changed. A school’s exam performance may have risen, but if these are outpaced by higher rises at other schools, they will still fall down the rankings. Similarly, it does not show whether teaching quality has improved at a school, which is better assessed through inspections.