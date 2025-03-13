Scouts launch first ever Space Activity Badge for 14 to 18 year olds in partnership with UK Space Agency

Tim Peake

The Scouts and UK Space Agency are celebrating Science Week with the launch of a brand-new Space Activity Badge for Explorer Scouts. The first badge of its kind for the 14- to 18-year-old scout section was announced by Scout Ambassador and British Astronaut, Tim Peake. The badge is born out of the Space to Inspire initiative which encourages young people to have a deep and meaningful connection to the space industry.

The Scouts bring a unique approach to the initiative with providing tangible skillsets to solidify the theoretical understanding of space. The hands-on approach inspires young people to consider wider skillsets and future career opportunities that currently contribute to the £18billion industry in the UK.

From today, Explorer Scouts will be able to replicate the skills used by scientists and engineers, including several based in the UK, to guide the Perseverance Rover across Mars’ surface, the young people will be encouraged to learn how to control something remotely. Explorer Scouts will embrace their curiosity and discover ways to grow plants without soil – a task undertaken on the International Space Station to test different watering methods. The Explorer Scouts are also be building and launching rockets in the space hall of the science museum.

Ingmar Kamalagharan, Head of Education and Future Workforce at the UK Space Agency, said: “Space is both absolutely fascinating and vital for helping life on Earth. I am really excited that Explorer Scouts have the chance to learn more about the incredible exploration and science missions the UK is involved in, and technologies and services our space companies and organisations provide for our everyday use. From maps on our phones, weather reports and internet access, to helping us understand climate change, improving healthcare and supporting disaster zones.”

“There are 50,000 people working in space in the UK right now, and we need more so I hope this new badge sparks an interest and encourages members to learn more about the huge variety of jobs available in space.”

The new Explorer Space Activity Badge offers the unique opportunity for young people aged between 14 and 18 to have true hands-on experience in developing STEM skills, and experiencing the application of them, specific to the space industry. The badge for the Explorer Scouts is the last launch of Space Activity Badges through the Scouts and UK Space Agency partnership, providing space and STEM skills for life across all ages from age 4, now through to age 18.