SJBC leading the way once more!

By Charlotte Conway
Contributor
5 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Results day 2024 has been another occasion of much celebration for the St John the Baptist community. 100% of theirr pupils achieved a minimum 7A*-C grades. These results are significantly above the NI averages.

Principal Mrs Noella Murray said: “We are extremely proud of all our pupils - they have achieved excellent results yet again this summer.

"Hard work and dedication pay off and we are delighted to see these young people being awarded the portfolio of qualifications that they richly deserve.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff are especially proud of pupils who have overcome significant barriers and personal challenges in their young lives, but who, nonetheless, have exceeded all expectations.

Eoin Bell head boy opening his results alongside his mum and dad.Eoin Bell head boy opening his results alongside his mum and dad.
Eoin Bell head boy opening his results alongside his mum and dad.

Mrs Murray said: “On a day like today, we are keen to thank our very supportive parents who work closely with our staff to get the best out of their children.

"We also would like to acknowledge our many feeder primary schools who play a pivotal role in the early development of our pupils and they too should take credit for today’s successful outcomes.

Finally, Mrs Murray acknowledged the dedication, professionalism, and compassion which her staff have shown for these young people throughout their journey in SJBC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have a strong family ethos within the college where every child is valued, nurtured, and empowered to excel. We are delighted with their academic achievements but moreover we are proud of how they have grown into kind, caring and well-rounded young people who have very bright futures ahead of them.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.