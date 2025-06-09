Skills learnt during early education revealed as most valued by business leaders

Little ones had the chance to join the royal ranks at Warwick Castle

New research has revealed the employee qualities most highly valued by business leaders are those which are learnt during the first years of early education.

Parents of toddlers may be shaping future CEOs without even realising it, according to new research which reveals the formative first five years of life hold the key to workplace success.

The research, commissioned by Your Co-op Little Pioneers, found that the top skills which make for a ‘great employee’ are the same skills taught and developed through early years education – trustworthiness (30%), adaptability (28%) and teamwork (28%).

Meanwhile, when asked what makes for a great manager, the most desirable skills identified were strong communication (65%), being a natural leader (32%) and problem solving (21%).

Toddlers visited Hoo Zoo for work experience sessions

The research comes as the early education provider has launched a first-of-its-kind series of new work experience sessions in partnership with local businesses – but not for graduates or even school-age children. Instead, the imaginative sessions provide its toddlers with the chance to put the important skills learnt at nursery into action.

From caring for animals, becoming a fireman, or even being a princess, selected children were given the opportunity to try their hand at their dream job for the day and put their key skills including listening, teamwork, and problem-solving to the test, providing a sense of playful reality and inspiration.

Little ones had the chance to discover what it takes to take care of animals at Hoo Zoo in Telford – a small family-run zoo which aims to increase empathy towards animals, with 25 acres set aside for the conservation of native species. Oscar (age 4) and Hattie (age 2) swapped story time for feed buckets as they spent the day shadowing an experienced animal specialist Melanie. Their duties included feeding the lemurs, checking in on rescued meerkats and helping to care for a variety of small rescue animals, including a hedgehog, a snake and a lizard.

Meanwhile others joined the royal ranks to rule a magical day at Warwick Castle. Ivy (age 2), Nara (age 2), and Lillianna (age 3) spent the day exploring the castle, learning to politely welcome visitors as a team and monitoring the beautiful grounds to make sure all was in order, solve riddles and find clues to help the princesses discover the lost key to the Princess Tower – blending critical thinking with creative play.

Joe Peach, parent to Oscar, said:“Oscar has always been interested in animals and today has been brilliant for him to get a sense of what caring for animals entails as a potential career so early on. Sending Oscar to nursery was super important to myself and my partner, since he joined last year it’s made such an impact on his confidence, self-awareness and how he looks out for those around him – it’s been great to see.”

The new study also found that almost half (42%) of business owners in the UK have, at some point, have worked their childhood dream job – with one in four (26%) still working in the role today, with doctors, engineers, scientists and artists proving most popular.

Bethany Patrick, Acting Chief Operating Officer, at Your Co-op Little Pioneers said: "It’s been brilliant to launch our new work experience sessions. Not only have they been great fun for our children, but it’s also given them a chance to put their skills into action and learn some new ones along the way.

“The first five years of a child’s life are crucial, with the brain developing faster during this period than at any other time. We strongly believe in the difference early years education can make in pioneering great futures for our children. Early years education is so much more than just childcare, and the research has shown just how important the skills developed during those formative years, including empathy, communication and teamwork, are to ensuring our children get the strongest start in life.

“It’s been great fun to be able to provide playful and educational opportunities to help bring the little ones’ imaginations to life, whilst inspiring them to achieve their dreams as they grow.”

The new work experience sessions is the latest initiative from Your Co-op Little Pioneers to drive its ‘Pioneering Great Futures’ commitment – focused on inspiring and nurturing the next generation to reach their full potential.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers is part of The Midcounties Co-operative and operates 45 nurseries across the UK.

To find your nearest Your Co-op Little Pioneers nursery, please visit: littlepioneers.coop