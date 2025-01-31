Social value the ‘ideal career path’ for young people

Holly Onstenk, Young Professionals in Social Value

Podcast hears how industry fast-tracks youth

Social value is an ideal industry for young people, providing them with more experience and exposure to high-level situations quicker, a podcast has heard.

Let’s Talk Social Value discussed the role of the sector and its merits for young people looking to launch their careers.

Holly Onstenk, vice chair of the Young Professionals in Social Value network – which has 500 members UK-wide - told the latest episode that she and many colleagues found their skills were fostered well in the industry.

However, she added that many young people across the UK didn’t know about social value, and the industry itself would benefit from raising awareness.

She appeared on the latest episode of the podcast, run by leading social value company Samtaler.

Social value is where companies doing business with the public sector commit to working proactively to deliver benefits to the communities and society.

This can take the form of provision of skills and training opportunities or commitments in areas like climate change.

Holly Onstenk, vice chair of Young Professionals in Social Value, said: “You need to foster young professionals and let them grow.

“Social value is niche in that you have young people sitting in on very senior meetings, and I don’t think there are many other professions that have that.

“In my organisation, I’m encouraged to be enthusiastic! I’ll ask why can’t we do this – then I’ll be told why, but not just no, no, no.

“They’ll say to figure out a different avenue to take - and encourage me to find a way.

“It’s a new industry that is always changing, but I don’t think a lot of young people have heard about it.

“But everyone I tell about it thinks it sounds so great and ask how they can get into it – they love it when they hear about it.

“They just didn’t know it was there.”

Sarah Stone, director of Samtaler, said: “Social value is an ideal career path for young people, especially as it is growing all the time and benefits from the skills and perspective they can bring.

“If you’re young and full of enthusiasm, which every workforce needs, and mix it with some experience, realism and perhaps even cynicism of the older generation, it makes for an excellent balance.”