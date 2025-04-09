Southend-on-Sea named UK’s cheapest city for university students, according to latest study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starting university is an exciting chapter: new mates, new routines, and for many, the first taste of independence. But amid all the excitement, there’s one not-so-fun reality: money. With the cost-of-living crisis still making headlines, students across the UK are feeling the pinch more than ever, from sky-high rent to pricey pints on a night out. So, where can students actually afford to live without rinsing their bank accounts?

A new study by Best Financial Planners has revealed the UK’s most affordable university cities and the results might just surprise you. The study analysed 100 cities across the country, using a data-driven approach to work out where students can truly stretch their student loan the furthest. To ensure a well-rounded picture of affordability, they examined 14 key factors, including average rent, transport, grocery costs, and entertainment expenses, all of which were scaled, weighted, and combined to produce the final rankings.

The methodology gave heavier importance to essentials like rent, utilities, and transport (each weighted at 12%), while still factoring in lifestyle and social expenses such as dining out, fitness, cinema tickets, and even how many coworking spaces or tours under £20 were on offer. The research drew from publicly available data including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Coworker.

Southend-on-Sea has clinched the title of the UK’s most affordable city for university students, with an impressive score of 71.32. While rent sits at £529 a month, ranking it as the 16th cheapest out of 100 cities, it’s still a bargain for a seaside town offering both coastal charm and academic opportunity. What helps tip the affordability scale in Southend’s favour is the exceptionally low transport cost, just £35 a month, the fourth lowest in the entire study, making it easy to get around without bleeding your bank account dry.

That’s not the only budget-friendly bonus. Southend-on-Sea is also the third cheapest city when it comes to basic utilities like electricity, water, and rubbish removal for a standard-sized flat, with an average monthly bill of just £127.50. Even the internet won’t eat too much into your budget. Southend ranks ninth cheapest, with broadband setting students back a modest £26.80 a month. It also ranks eighth cheapest for groceries, averaging just £35.65 per month. But if you do fancy dining out now and then, be prepared to pay a bit more. Meals at inexpensive restaurants cost around £62 a month here, which is slightly pricier compared to other cities in the top 10.

Still, Southend makes up for it when it comes to entertainment. A monthly cinema trip won’t cost you much, with the city ranking second cheapest for film tickets — great news for students who enjoy a night out that doesn’t break the bank. It also ranks eighth cheapest for domestic beer, coming in at around £52 for a month’s worth of weekend brews. Throw in the fact that there are nine parks dotted around the city and Southend-on-Sea proves it offers more than just low prices.

Coming in just behind Southend-on-Sea is Blackburn, which secures second place thanks to one of the lowest average monthly rents in the study at £478. It’s a solid option for students prioritising affordable accommodation, and dining out is also surprisingly budget-friendly at just £50 per month. In third is Burnley, where rent is even cheaper, just £431, the second lowest overall, and utility costs are manageable at £149.90. Though both towns don’t offer much in the way of parks or co-working spaces, they shine when it comes to the basics. Salford follows closely in fourth with a score of 69.93. Rent averages £505, and transport costs are just £34, the third lowest in the study, but it takes a hit due to having the highest utility bills among the top ten, at £294.20. That said, its close proximity to Manchester gives students access to a vibrant city scene without the matching price tag.

Darlington takes fifth place, offering affordable rent at £438 and six green parks for students needing a nature break. However, transport here is the most expensive among the top 10 at £63.50. Hull lands in sixth with solid scores for rent (£449) and decent travel costs, though students will pay more to dine out, meals average £64 per month, the priciest among the group. Telford follows in seventh, boosted by the highest number of tours under £20, ideal for weekend fun on a budget. However, high rent (£535) and steep travel costs (£99.48) dent its affordability score. In eighth is Scunthorpe, which suffers from a notably high average rent of £642, making it one of the least affordable despite otherwise average expenses. Worcester ranks ninth without any standout bargains, but delivers a middle-of-the-road living experience. Rounding out the top 10 is Weston-super-Mare

On the other hand, London, Oxford, Basingstoke, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Sunderland, Bedford, Sutton Coldfield, Bath, and Manchester ranked as the most expensive cities for university students.

Top 10 cheapest university cities:

Rank City Total Score 1 Southend-on-Sea 71.32 2 Blackburn 70.08 3 Burnley 69.99 4 Salford 69.93 5 Darlington 68.48 6 Kingston upon Hull 67.77 7 Telford 67.09 8 Scunthorpe 66.65 9 Worcester 65.58 10 Weston-super-Mare 64.73