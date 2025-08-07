Stagecoach Sudbury gets soaked! But the show must go on at Party in the Park
This marked Stagecoach Sudbury’s debut performance at Party in the Park.
The troupe were due to perform in 2024 for another event this was unfortunately rained off, so it was even more special for them that they got to perform this year, even if a little damp.
Dance Teacher and choreographer Rebecca Thomas was thrilled with her students commitment to this extra special performance:
‘Having rehearsed the whole of the previous Summer Term, it brings the students together during a special extra class on a Saturday morning and seeing such a variety of ages and how they support each other is really heartwarming.’
Principal Katie was also over the moon that the show went on despite the rain: "Conducting the songs whilst crouched down in my poncho, with my teacher Becca holding a Stagecoach brolly over my head, I have to admit I still shed a few tears (as if we didn’t have enough water!) because it is these moments, such as when we performed at the Ipswich Regent last October, that make doing what we do so much more than a job!
"We also love seeing people from the local community and having a stall at the event was really lovely, as we had some free games, and also a ‘name the Stagecoach teddy’ competition where a winner of a FREE two week trial will be announced shortly."
Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.