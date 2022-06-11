The cap will apply from September 2022

Student loan interest rates will be capped to a maximum of 7.3% for a year to protect against rising inflation, the Government has announced.

Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September of this year due to a rise in Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation, the Department for Education (DfE) said, but the Government has decided to intervene.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Student loan interest rates will be capped to a maximum of 7.3% for a year to protect against rising inflation

Interest rates on student loans are usually confirmed for the coming year in August, but the Government has decided to cap the interest rate ahead of this in order to “provide greater clarity and peace of mind for graduates at this time”.

The cap will apply from September 2022 and will not affect monthly repayments, which are based on income.

The change affects those on Plan 2 (undergraduate) and Plan 3 (postgraduate) loans.

Those who have taken out loans will owe less in the long term than they would have done if interest rates had not been capped below 12%.

The DfE said the move will mean that someone with a balance of £45,000 would reduce their accumulating interest on the total value of the loan by around £180 per month, compared to 12% interest rates.

‘I will always strive for a fair deal for students’

Michelle Donelan, the higher and further education minister, said: “The Government has always been clear that where it can help with rising prices we will, and I will always strive for a fair deal for students, which is why we have reduced the interest rate on student loans down from an expected 12%.

“I want to provide reassurance that this does not change the monthly repayment amount for borrowers, and we have brought forward this announcement to provide greater clarity and peace of mind for graduates at this time.

“For those starting higher education in September 2023 and any students considering that next step at the moment, we have cut future interest rates so that no new graduate will ever again have to pay back more than they have borrowed in real terms.”