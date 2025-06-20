Students celebrated over two nights at learner and apprentice awards

Jackson Ogunyemi (Action Jackson)

Inspirational apprentices, students and adult learners were celebrated at a popular prize-giving.

Coleg Cambria held its annual awards for Further and Higher Education (FE and HE) and Work-based Learning (WBL) and Adult and Community Learning (ACL) at its Yale site in Wrexham.

Caroline Street, Cambria’s Deputy Chief Executive for People Experiences and Culture, and Head of Welsh Language Llinos Roberts hosted proceedings over two nights, joined by parents and carers and staff.

Special guests were award-winning motivational speaker, author, and mentor Jackson Ogunyemi (Action Jackson), and Kamal Ellis-Hyman, an entrepreneur passionate about empowering young people to unlock their full potential.

There were also performances by Cor Coleg Cambria, who will be appearing at the upcoming National Eisteddfod.

“What an incredible year it’s been at Coleg Cambria! Congratulations to each and every one of you on your amazing achievements,” said Chief Executive Yana Williams.

“We’re so proud of all you’ve accomplished, and we’re especially grateful to your families and supporters for the vital role they’ve played along the way.

“You truly embody the spirit of the college and your hard work, dedication, and passion shine through everything you do. It’s a joy and an honour to celebrate your successes across such a wide variety of programmes.”

The student awards celebrate achievement across all of Cambria’s sites – Northop, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Bersham Road and Yale college in Wrexham.

Among the winners were:

Deeside Sixth Student of the Year - Megan Astbury

- Megan Astbury Yale Sixth Student of the Year - Tegan Haskell

- Tegan Haskell Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Student of the Year - Haneen Alsaadi

- Haneen Alsaadi HE Learner of the Year - Bryn Williams

- Bryn Williams Degree Apprenticeship Learner of the Year – Rebecca Dunnington

– Rebecca Dunnington Motor Vehicle Student of the Year – Rachel Taylor

– Rachel Taylor Engineering Student of the Year – Cameron Daly

– Cameron Daly Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Curtis Jones

– Curtis Jones Jobs Growth Wales+ Student of the Year – Preston Gray

– Preston Gray Neurodiverse-centred Course Student of the Year – Julia Dymnicka

– Julia Dymnicka Llysfasi Land-based Student of the Year – Nichola Wright

– Nichola Wright Northop Technical Studies Student of the Year – Finn Jones

– Finn Jones Tourism Student of the Year – Fabio Prior

– Fabio Prior Learner Experience Student of the Year – Lili Allen

– Lili Allen Welsh Language Student of the Year – Magi Roberts

– Magi Roberts Charity Student of the Year – Jessica Howard

– Jessica Howard Leadership and Management Work-based Learner of the Year – Amy Evans

– Amy Evans Childcare Work-based Learner of the Year – Maxine Read

– Maxine Read Playwork Work-based Learner of the Year – Amanda Evans

– Amanda Evans Construction Trades Apprentice of the Year – Harry Griffiths

– Harry Griffiths Welsh Language Apprentice of the Year – Laura Williams

– Laura Williams Adult Learner of the Year – Jerin Koothamattathil George

Ms Williams added: “Whether you've followed an apprenticeship, taken on A Levels, or pursued work-based learning, your journey is just beginning.

“Whatever comes next, know we’ll always be cheering you on and wishing you every success and happiness in the future.”