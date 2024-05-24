From local learning to local earning: Success stories of graduates thriving at PKF Smith Cooper Systems

PKF Smith Cooper Systems reflects on the immense talent within its ranks

2024 marks the 10-year anniversary of PKF Smith Cooper Systems, and the company is taking this opportunity to reflect on the immense talent within its ranks. The teams at PKF Smith Cooper Systems are diverse, spanning Support, CRM, Client Services, Project Services, Marketing, Sales, Development, and more.

Over the past decade, the company has experienced rapid growth and has consistently prioritised hiring local talent. Many of its employees are graduates from UK universities, having studied in various disciplines, such as:

Business and IT at Coventry University

International Business with French at Cardiff Metropolitan University

Computing at the University of Central Lancashire

Publishing Media at Oxford Brookes University

Hospitality with Business at Manchester Metropolitan University

PKF Smith Cooper Systems also boasts a significant number of graduates from universities close to its offices, including the University of Derby, Newcastle University, and Northumbria University. In a special feature, PKF Smith Cooper Systems speaks with several of these graduates to discover how their university education has influenced their career paths and why they have chosen to remain with the company.

Vanessa Watson, Account Management Team Leader – MA in Town and Country Planning, Newcastle University

Why did you want to go to Newcastle University?

I was looking at UK universities after doing my undergraduate degree at the University of Toronto. I liked the course and university best. I also have family that live in Newcastle so this made it easier, as I was an overseas student.

What made you want to work in Account Management at PKF SCS?

I joined PKF SCS in 2021 when they acquired the Business Partner I was working for [Price Bailey]. I have been an account manager in the Business channel for 11 years and previously worked for Sage for 16 years.

I really enjoy the role as account manager, I can confidently say that no day is the same.

What do you enjoy the most about working at PKF SCS?

PKF SCS is a great company to work for, I really enjoy the inclusive team.

Haris Naeem, Sage Consultant – BSc in Finance and Investment Management, Northumbria University

Why did you want to go to Northumbria University?

I was always fond of Northumbria Uni, as my siblings were studying there, it was close to home and it was highly rated for student experience.

How did university prepare you for your current role?

I undertook a project in my final year where I did consulting just like I do today! This experience taught me a lot about consultancy and what it means to obtain excellent client satisfaction. I also obtained a lot of accountancy and finance knowledge during other modules, as well as Excel knowledge.

What do you enjoy the most about working at PKF SCS?

I love the work culture. The role itself allows me to express my interests, and the ability to travel to see clients makes it all worth it when you can see they are happy with your service.

Victoria Riley, Client Services Director – BA in Mathematics, University of Derby

Why did you want to go to the University of Derby?

The Maths course at the University of Derby was the most attractive option to me as it offered plenty of variety! Also, due to the proximity of being close to home, I was able to work as well, meaning that I came out of university with a lot less debt, which is always a bonus!

How did university prepare you for your current role?

Doing Maths at university has helped with my ability to effectively problem solve and get to a right answer – which is pretty important in my current role!

What do you enjoy the most about working at PKF SCS?

PKF SCS has such a great working environment and I really enjoy working with those around me. With my role covering a wide range of responsibilities, I enjoy the variety it brings to each and every day. Plus, the coffee machine is pretty decent too!

While local talent joining us is great on its own, it’s equally fantastic to see that we’re drawing employees from further afield, too.

We’re proud of the people we have working for us, and would like to thank them for all their hard work and commitment to our company.

PKF Smith Cooper Systems Managing Director, Chris Smith, said:

“In the past it was almost seen as a given that graduates could leave university and walk into a job. With many employers now obsessed with experience and the demise of the old graduate management programmes, it’s increasingly hard for even the best students to find their place in the working world after university. At PKF Smith Cooper Systems, our focus is always on people. By nature, graduates are bright and intelligent people, so it’s obvious for us to tap into this market to find those with the right work ethic and enthusiasm to help our business. This allows us to help them take their first serious steps in the working world.”

About PKF Smith Cooper Systems