Successful reading intervention programme launches online to reach schools across the UK

Rhythm for Reading helps children develop a love for reading

A reading intervention programme based on rhythm is transforming children’s reading skills and improving behaviour - and could come to a school near you. In some cases, it’s making reading accessible to children for the first time, even for those who have never spoken before.

Researcher and musician Dr Marion Long, developed the Rhythm for Reading programme and says that using musical notation instead of words to each reading has significantly improved standards for children who fall behind their classmates. She’s now launching a standardised version for schools to use which can be accessed online in a much more affordable way.

“Without reading well, children cannot access the curriculum at key stage two and secondary level. At seven years of age they are already at risk of educational failure. Even when standards of teaching early reading are excellent, there are children in every classroom who have a fuzzy perception of phonemes, the smallest sounds in language, like 'd' in 'dog'. They cannot learn to read fluently the same way as other children. They get stuck at the word by word level but rhythm unlocks their ability to read in phrases and sentences. Until then, their reading comprehension is patchy and they are easily distracted, which can also lead to low level classroom disruption.

“Rhythm sharpens their phonemic awareness, as well as deepens their engagement and understanding. It provides a stable framework for improving attention span, which immediately gives these children the ability to anticipate what is coming up next in their reading. These rhythm-based elements of reading are easily developed by using very simple musical notation. Fluency is the means rather than the end, and we achieve fluent reading in the very first session of the programme. Essentially, these new reading habits are installed just like a software upgrade, and they work whenever the children pick up a book.

Now launched: the Rhythm for Reading online CPD programme for schools across the UK

“This is even helping children who have never spoken before. For example, one day, four weeks into the programme, I asked children at a special school to recall the names of the notes and one non-verbal child walked up to the whiteboard, took on my role as teacher and said the names of all of the notes out loud, much to the astonishment of the teaching assistant assigned to him. We have learned to expect lovely surprises like this.

It comes at a time when 82% of teachers are seeing an increase in challenging behaviour from children and young people, according to Education Support, a charity dedicated to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of teachers. For Nicola Dickson, teacher at Goodrich Primary School in Southwark, Rhythm for Reading has been having a magical effect. She said:

“We have been working with Dr Marion for 10 years now and we’ve seen a massive improvement across the board. Things that we’ve been trying to get to happen for two or three years suddenly click into place after six weeks of doing the programme.

“Children that were reluctant to pick up a book, reluctant to read, see themselves as readers, want to read and start enjoying reading because they internalise the kind of almost magic that goes on in the sessions - that shouldn’t work - but does work! ”

Rhythm for Reading founder Dr Marion Long with Goodrich Primary teacher Nicola Dickson

Children themselves have admitted it’s improved their learning behaviour.

Jane said, “When we have reading time, I don’t pretend to read, I actually do read a book. It’s helped me with reading and helped me to spell words,” and added, “I’m more concentrated in my work now because when you talk it gets you out of the work zone and you sometimes forget what the teacher’s saying and stuff.”

Mia said: “There was [sic] some tricky words in here and I’ve handled it like ‘subsequently’ and ‘responsibility’ and ‘uncanny’ and ‘expedition’. Before, I would have needed quite a lot of help. My difference has been amazing and it makes me feel so happy and delighted.”

John shared: ”I never used to get my head down in year one and year two, but now I can and I’m getting lots of golden tickets. I might even get four, because I already have three.”

Meanwhile Ben said,”I’m starting to learn how to read now. and continued, “I’m not talking to my friends in class that much now, and when asked how he felt said, “Good.”

Peter said: “When I wasn’t in your group, I couldn’t read well, normally like other people. So, when I came to your group, and then came back to class, I could read nearly all of my writing, and added,

“Since I started here, I learned to read my homework and I started to do my homework by myself. My Mum feels proud of me and I feel proud too.”

Dr Marion continues: “These outcomes make perfect sense when you consider that music is associated with increased wellbeing, decreased stress and increased prosocial skills such as team working, cooperating and collaborating. What is more remarkable is that the effects of the programme on early reading are achieved in a relatively short time-frame of six weekly sessions of ten minutes - though the total length of the intervention lasts ten weeks so that those children with low school attendance can also benefit from taking part."

Based on research and use of the programme in UK schools, it is clear that vulnerable children and young people in particular benefit from a rhythm-based reading intervention. Dr Marion has now created high touch digital CPD for teachers so that these tools are affordable for schools on tight budgets and are easy to access. Teachers will be fully equipped by this training to unlock persistent reading blocks for the children that they are most concerned about, but they will also lighten their own workload by reducing the number of children requiring additional targeted support in reading.