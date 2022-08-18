Around 1,000 “pioneering” students in England are receiving their results for the first ever T Level courses today

For the first time today, Thursday 18 August 2022, around 1,000 students in England are receiving their T Level results.

Alongside the traditional A Levels, teenagers across the country have spent the last two years studying for the brand new qualification, which offers students the chance to learn what a real career is like while they continue their studies.

Speaking about the significance of the day, Education Secretary James Cleverly said: “Today is a really exciting time for our pioneering T Level students, as the first ever group to take this qualification will pick up their results. I have no doubt they will be the first of many and embark on successful careers.”

But, what exactly are T Levels, how are they graded, what subjects are available and how can you find a course near you?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What are T Levels?

A T Level is a new qualification which offers students practical and knowledge-based learning at school or college as well as on-the-job experience through an industry placement of at least 315 hours.

It is a nationally-recognised qualification for 16 to 19-year-olds, and it takes two years to complete

T Level qualifications were created with input from employers and education providers to ensure that the courses meet the needs of industry and effectively prepare students for entry into skilled employment, an apprenticeship or technical study in further or higher education.

Are T Level courses available to take now?

A limited number of T Level courses are available for teenagers to take now, but all courses will be launched by the beginning of the 2023 academic year.

The first three T Levels launched in September 2020, with a further seven introduced in September 2021.

In September 2022, an additional six T Levels will be launched, with the remaining seven beginning in September 2023.

What T Level subjects are there?

There are various T Level courses, and in total 23 will be available.

They will be available in various subjects, covering everything from agriculture to catering and engineering to science.

The following T Level courses are available now:

Building Services Engineering for Construction

Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction

Digital Business Services

Digital Production, Design and Development

Digital Support Services

Education and Childcare

Health

Healthcare Science

Onsite Construction

Science

The following T Level courses will be available from September 2022:

Accounting

Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacturing

Engineering, Manufacturing, Processing and Control

Finance

Maintenance, Installation and Repair for Engineering and Manufacturing

Management and Administration

The following T Level courses will be available from September 2023:



Agriculture, Land Management and Production

Animal Care and Management

Catering

Craft and Design

Hairdressing, Barbering and Beauty Therapy

Media, Broadcast and Production

Legal Services

How do T Level qualifications work?

T Levels will become one of the main choices for students after they have taken their GCSEs.

The courses require students to take both a technical qualification and complete an industry placement with an employer.

The qualifications are based on the same standards as apprenticeships, designed by employers and approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute).

How can I find a T Level course near me?

The courses are available at selected colleges, schools and other providers across England.

If you, or your teenager, is interested in taking a T Level course then you can take a look at the Government website to see where they are on offer in your local area.

There is a full list of providers offering T Level courses up to September 2023 .

You can also enter your postcode on the Government website to quickly see the T Level providers near to you.

How will T Levels be graded?

Students who complete a T Level will get a nationally recognised certificate which will show their overall grade and also a breakdown of what they have achieved.

Overall, students will be given one of four grades, but also an individual grade for the technical qualification and the industry placement.

The T Level certificate will include:

an overall grade for the T Level, shown as pass, merit, distinction or distinction*

a separate grade for the core component, using A* to E

a separate grade for each occupational specialism, shown as pass, merit or distinction

Will T Levels be worth UCAS points and be an entry point to university?

For students who are hoping to go on and study at university after studying a T Level, these courses will be recognised by universities and other education providers.

Each T Level is worth the following UCAS points.