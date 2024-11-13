Teachers with game-changing ideas for students can win £25,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teachers with innovative ideas to transform learning could win up to £25,000 to turn their vision into a reality.

SHINE, the education charity, has launched its 2025 Let Teachers SHINE funding competition, and it is inviting teachers across England to submit proposals that will boost educational outcomes for students from low-income backgrounds.

Winners will receive up to £25,000 to make their project a reality. Past winners of the competition, such as Times Tables Rock Stars, created by maths teacher Bruno Reddy, have gone on to become household names.

Another previous winner was London teacher Colin Hegarty. He said: “In 2013, I applied for a small grant with a big idea. That decision changed everything – leading to the creation of HegartyMaths, serving millions of students worldwide. It all started with the Let Teachers SHINE grant.”

SHINE has also funded countless smaller projects that are having a profound impact on students’ learning and confidence.

CEO of SHINE, Fiona Spellman, said: “We believe the best solutions for closing the attainment gap come from the classroom. Teachers are the people who truly understand how to unleash their students’ potential.

“Year after year, we see how teachers’ ideas drive change. Every project, large or small, has the potential to make a real impact. If you’re a teacher with a creative new idea, I urge you to apply.”

The competition is open to practising teachers in early years, primary, and secondary education across England, with a special focus on projects aimed at raising attainment in core subjects like English, maths, and science.

SHINE is particularly interested in projects with a creative angle that engage students from disadvantaged backgrounds in the North of England, helping them develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

Applications are open until Wednesday, 15 January, 2025. For more details and to apply, teachers can visit letteachersshine.org.uk.