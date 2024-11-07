Teenagers DO follow parents advice - when it comes to careers

Contrary to popular belief, kids actually do follow their parents advice - when it comes to their careers. Jordan Shelvey, a 25-year-old from Essex, shares her story about following in her mother’s footsteps.

The new research, which comes from industry awareness campaign Generation Logistics’ survey of 1,500 participants, revealed that three quarters of Brits (75%) value their parents' advice and guidance, when it comes to advice about their career. When it comes to generational splits, millennials are most likely to listen to mum or dad (77%), with Gen Z following close behind (73%).

25-year-old Jordan Shelvey from Essex comments: “I was in a lorry before I could even walk and talk!”, she laughs, recalling her mother’s stories of driving trucks whilst she was pregnant with her. Inspired by her mother’s success, Jordan decided to follow her family’s footsteps into the logistics sector - a profession that over 90% of the UK has never considered before.

At just 16, Jordan jumped into the family business, Shelvey Haulage, which her parents had built together. “My mum’s experience and dedication to logistics inspired me from a young age. Through the family business of Shelvey Haulage, which she built from the ground up with my Dad, she showed me the ropes and taught me the value of hard work and resilience in logistics.” she shares.

Jordan Shelvey, Shelvey Haulage Ltd

Fast forward nine years, and Jordan is now the Executive Manager of Shelvey Haulage and a proud member of the Road Haulage Association (RHA) Council, advocating for the logistics industry.

Speaking on her experience, Jordan adds: “I would absolutely advise young people to listen to what their parents have to say about careers - they know you better than anyone else! They can help you uncover strengths you might not even realise you have and guide you toward a career that suits you perfectly."

When asked for her advice for anyone unsure of which career path to follow, Jordan states: “I would thoroughly recommend a career in the logistics sector, it is so rewarding. Every day gives you a sense of accomplishment, and no two days are the same. As a result of this, you are always growing and developing as a logistics professional. There are so many opportunities in this industry that complement people's different skill sets.

This follows research that over half of Brits do not know what career they want to pursue during their academic years (55%), with many turning to their parents or guardians for advice on different career paths.

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, added "Our research highlights the enduring impact of parental guidance on career decisions, with 75% of Brits stating that they would listen to their parents and guardians when it comes to their career. As individuals navigate the complexities of the modern job market, the wisdom and experience passed down from parents play a pivotal role in shaping their professional trajectories.

“The logistics sector offers a range of opportunities across many roles, meaning that there is a perfect role no matter your strengths or skill sets. It is always helpful to sit down with the people who know you best to help decipher what you’re good at and then this can be reflected in the role you chose.”

