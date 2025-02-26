TEZ UK School Tour – Raising awareness on mental health through music

TEZ

TEZ, the rising indie-rock band known for their unique blend of neo-psychedelia and ambient rock, are set to embark on a UK school tour this year, taking their heartfelt music and important message to students in Dorchester, Newquay, Falmouth, Exeter, and Portsmouth.

Hailing from Margate, UK, TEZ is comprised of Owen Mellett (Vocals, Guitar), Joe Martin (Drums), Oscar Saunders (Bass), and Dan Hughes (Guitar). Since forming in 2023, TEZ’s music has resonated with fans across the UK and EU, earning recognition from BBC Introducing and Wonderland Magazine for their “summer vibes” and “zest for life.” But beyond their infectious tunes, TEZ is on a mission to spark meaningful conversations around mental health, drug education, and peer pressure – topics that are particularly vital for young people today.

The band’s journey from a bedroom project to playing sold-out shows and amassing over half a million streams is a testament to their growing influence. However, TEZ is not just about music; it’s about using their platform to create positive change. The upcoming school tour will allow the band to share personal stories, open up about mental health struggles, and encourage students to talk about their feelings in a safe, supportive environment.

Owen Mellett explains, "Music has always been therapy for us, and we want to use this tour as a way to help young people realize that they are not alone in dealing with mental health and the pressures of growing up. It’s normal to feel lost or anxious sometimes, but talking about it and knowing that others feel the same can make all the difference."

Taken by Liam Maxwell

The band is partnering with the Prime Agency and schools to provide a platform for open dialogue around mental health. Their performances will be intertwined with discussions about well-being, creating an inclusive space for students to share their experiences and learn how to seek help when needed.

Throughout the tour, TEZ will continue to support initiatives like Help Musicians, which has been instrumental in the band's development, and the group’s crowdfunding campaigns that enabled them to produce their highly-praised EPs, The New Era and Gloria Runs The Shop. Produced by Ian Flynn (Yussef Dayes, Hozier), these EPs reflect the band's ethos of growth, personal healing, and positivity.