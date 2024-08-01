The Skills Network unveils free curriculum builder tool for 16-19s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Skills Network, one of the largest online education providers in the UK, has announced the upcoming launch of its free, innovative curriculum builder tool.

This user-friendly curriculum builder, due to launch in October, is purposed to empower the likes of lecturers, tutors, and teachers to build engaging and professional curricula that seamlessly integrate employability skills development for 16–19-year-olds.

The Skills Network currently works with over 100 colleges and is well-known for its adult provision. The curriculum builder will feature a comprehensive library of high-quality, bite-sized learning modules that cater to a wide range of topics, including personal development and employability skills, targeted at 16–19-year-olds. These resources are designed to maximise time so that tutors and pastoral staff can focus on supporting the individual needs of each learner by using the supplied course content and feedback.

Key benefits for educators, include:

· Enhanced curriculum development - Streamline the curriculum creation process by building upon a robust library of pre-made learning modules.

· Employability skills integration - Easily embed essential employability skills like communication, problem-solving, and teamwork, into existing lesson plans.

· Improved learner engagement - Captivate students with accessible and mobile-friendly learning materials.

· Reduced time investment - Save valuable time by leveraging pre-built content and resources, providing more time to focus on lesson delivery.

Liam Sammon, Executive Director of Education Services and Innovation at The Skills Network, said: “We understand the timing constraints placed on those who are tasked with planning the academic year ahead, therefore, our curriculum builder tool is designed to relieve pressures and address the growing need for resources that cater to the holistic development of young learners.

“This offering goes beyond core curriculum content by offering educators an intuitive and time-saving solution to weave personal development and essential employability skills into their programmes through high-quality resources aimed at those aged between 16 and 19 years old.”

To find out more about The Skills Network, please visit theskillsnetwork.com.

To register your interest for the 16 – 19 curriculum builder tool, please visit here.