The UK sees 40,000 more monthly searches for A.I. Education since launch of ChatGPT
|Area
|Nov-22
|Jan-25
|% Change
|UK Total
|5,580
|46,230
|728.49%
As A.I. tools have grown in popularity and business has increasingly invested in the technology for everything from productivity to content creation, the debate has turned to using A.I. in education.
Burgess Hill Girls School analysed Google search data to see which areas of the country were searching for A.I. Education the most, in order to understand how widespread the idea of using the technology in schools might be.
They found that nationally, the majority of the U.K. total searches were found in England, with 38,660 of the total number recorded there. This means that England saw a rise of 836.08% in searches overall.
|Area
|Nov-22
|Jan-25
|% Change
|England
|4,130
|38,660
|836.08%
|Wales
|270
|1,720
|537.04%
|Northern Ireland
|190
|1,090
|473.68%
|Scotland
|580
|2,850
|391.38%
Birmingham saw the most individual searches, with 1,570 monthly searches in January 2025. This was followed by Bristol with 1,090 and Manchester with 960.
|Top 5
|Area
|Nov-22
|Jan-25
|% Change
|Birmingham
|290
|1,570
|441.38%
|Bristol
|180
|1,090
|505.56%
|Manchester
|330
|960
|190.91%
|Buckinghamshire
|210
|890
|323.81%
|Glasgow
|350
|860
|145.71%
Despite large rises in the majority of areas, a few areas did see a fall in interest overall.
Wigan saw searches fall 83%, followed by Cambridge and Rutland with 75% and 60% drops respectively.
|Bottom 5
|Area
|Nov-22
|Jan-25
|% Change
|Wigan
|60
|10
|-83%
|Cambridge
|240
|60
|-75%
|Rutland
|100
|40
|-60%
|Woking
|90
|40
|-56%
|Tonbridge
|50
|40
|-20%
Anne Pithie, Director of Marketing and Communications at Burgess Hill Girls gave her thoughts on the results:
“As educators, we’re aware that A.I. is going to have a presence in the world our students enter when they leave the school environment. As a result, we feel that to effectively empower our students, we have to embrace technology to ensure they’re ready for the future they’re going to operate in.
“While it’s important to make sure that these technologies are being used responsibly, so that things like A.I. tools are integrated properly into the learning process, rather than attempting to replace important traditional methods of learning.
“It’s good to see that the number of people who are curious about the use of A.I. in education has increased it has entered the mainstream conversation. Hopefully, people will continue to educate themselves on the uses of this innovative technology as it becomes increasingly present in our day to day lives.”