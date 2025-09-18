The UK’s largest children’s fundraising event is back for 2026
Organised by the global youth charity Restless Development, the Schools Triathlon is an event led by young people, for young people. Since its inception, the series has raised over £4.8 million for youth-led change both in the UK and around the world. The money raised goes towards supporting young leaders tackling the world’s biggest challenges - from gender inequality to climate change - driving positive change in their communities. The Schools Triathlon enables children here in the UK to take part in something bigger than themselves by raising funds that support youth leadership on a global scale.
The 2026 series will take place across thirteen school venues nationwide, kicking off in April 2026 and running through the summer term. Open to children aged 7 to 13, the triathlons are designed to be inclusive, non-competitive, and most importantly—fun. Participants compete in teams of four, and no previous triathlon experience is needed.
Schools and participants are encouraged to register early as places are limited and demand is high. To sign up or find out more, visit www.schoolstriathlon.co.uk.
If you would like to be involved in the 2026 event as either a sponsor, host school or volunteer please email the Schools Triathlon team [email protected]