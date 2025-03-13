These are the top studied languages in 2025 - and some will surprise you

Language learning

A new study by Class Central reveals which languages each US state wants to learn most. Using Google Keyword Planner, online learning experts at Class Central analyzed a total of 166 unique languages alongside 2,316 unique keyword combinations across all 50 U.S states.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by Class Central reveals which languages each US state wants to learn most.

Using Google Keyword Planner, online learning experts at Class Central analyzed a total of 166 unique languages alongside 2,316 unique keyword combinations across all 50 U.S states. Languages used in the study include Arabic, Thai, Italian, Greek, Spanish, Chinese, French, Portuguese and Hawaiian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searches for each of the languages were combined with fifteen search term variations such as [language] class, [language] tutor, [language] online, Duolingo [language], [language] dictionary, how to speak [language], and how long does it take to learn [language].

America’s top ten most popular languages

Several closely related keywords concerning languages/dialects were combined, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and Chinese searches, as well as Farsi, Dari, and Persian. This method gives a more accurate representation of the popularity of these languages. The number of searches over the past 12 months for each term was then added to give a total for each state. This was then compared to the population to calculate the number of searches per 100,000 people.

Spanish is the most popular language for Americans to learn, being searched an average of 383,579 times per month.

Spanish is the top language for every state apart from Hawaii and South Dakota. English is the second most popular. Despite America being a predominately English-speaking country, an interest in learning English is still googled an average of 95,524 times monthly. Chinese is third with 89,273 searches, Japanese is fourth with 69,857 searches, and Persian is fifth with 60,853 searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dhawal Shah, CEO and Founder of Class Central says, "Speaking another language can open doors to jobs in international business, deepen understanding of other cultures, and help you foster better communication with neighbors, colleagues, or friends who may not speak your country's native language.

"Spanish is the most popular language in America for several reasons, including the growing Hispanic population which has a strong influence on American culture especially in food, music, art, and media. “Spanish is one of the most taught foreign languages in U.S. schools, making it accessible to non-native speakers.

"Being able to communicate in Spanish is particularly useful in states with large Spanish-speaking populations, such as California, Texas, Florida, and New York.

"The majority of the states in the top ten are predominately Democratic. The 2020 election saw a push for inclusive messaging, especially targeting diverse voter demographics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Political campaigns, including President Joe Biden's, engaged with voters in multiple languages to appeal to different communities, particularly Spanish-speaking voters. "

Alaska, the only Republican state in the top ten, still favors Spanish. Alaskans' political preference doesn't necessarily conflict with valuing linguistic diversity.

"The Hawaiian language is fading out primarily due to historical suppression, cultural assimilation, and the dominance of English in Hawaii.

“This explains why Hawaiians are most keen to learn a language, that language being predominantly Hawaiian, to connect with their ancestors and cultural traditions."