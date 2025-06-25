Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell champions girls in sport with inspiring visit from professional football coach

Jodie Williams, professional football coach, in training sessions with some of the pupils at Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell

Staff and pupils at Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell in Worcester were delighted to welcome professional football coach Jodie Williams on Wednesday 18 June. As an academy that champions girls’ involvement in grassroots sports, the visit provided the perfect opportunity for everyone to learn from an excellent role model who was keen to showcase the many positive aspects of women’s football.

Jodie, who has built her entire career around sport, began the day by delivering a whole-school assembly. Sharing stories from her journey from community coaching to roles with The Football Association (FA), county-level FAs, and elite academies such as Fulham FC and Everton FC, Jodie captivated pupils with her tales of resilience, passion and opportunity. She now serves as Head Coach of The New Saints Football Club Women in the Welsh Premier League and is working toward her UEFA A Licence.

Following the assembly, Jodie led practical football sessions with girls from each year group, giving them chance to get involved, develop skills, and experience the joy and excitement of football in a supportive, all-female environment. With an infectious enthusiasm and engaging coaching style, Jodie brought energy and expertise to every session, helping pupils to picture themselves as future athletes, coaches or leaders in sport.

"It’s vital for female role models to be visible so that all girls can aspire to enjoy successful careers in the many and varied aspects of all sports" said Jodie. "I’ve been incredibly lucky to work in lots of areas of football, and it’s a genuine privilege to share that with the next generation. The staff at Perdiswell show a real passion for supporting its pupils, and it was fantastic to see so many girls eager to get involved."

The event was organised through a personal connection with school staff and local football volunteers, orchestrated by Mr Grange, Perdiswell’s Year 6 teacher and PE Coordinator. Headteacher Mr Norman commented "At Perdiswell, we are committed to creating opportunities for all our pupils and, in the case of football, to show our girls what’s possible. Grassroots football plays a vital role in developing confidence, teamwork, commitment and ambition, and we are thrilled to have hosted someone as experienced and inspirational as Jodie."

The day was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from staff and pupils alike. One staff member shared "It was such a fantastic day! The girls loved it. We captured some fabulous photos which we’re excited to share. You could see how much it meant to them to have this chance, especially with Jodie who was so approachable and talented."

To continue to advocate for girls and sport Perdiswell will highlight the experience through social media and school communications. It was a special day that resulted in many photos, memories and inspirational moments that everyone at the school is keen to share.