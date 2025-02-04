Tutor Doctor partners with the NSPCC to bolster industry-approved safeguarding and recruitment policies

Mark Szpak, Vice President of Field Operations at Tutor Doctor

Nationwide tutoring brand, Tutor Doctor, has recently unveiled its updated safeguarding and safer recruitment policies developed in collaboration with the NSPCC and the Department for Education.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International tutoring brand, Tutor Doctor, has unveiled its updated safeguarding and safer recruitment policies, developed in collaboration with the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and validated by the Department for Education. Regularly reviewed with input from the NSPCC and aligned with guidance such as Keeping Children Safe in Education (2024), these policies underscore Tutor Doctor’s unwavering commitment to protecting children and young people through robust procedures that meet the highest industry and statutory standards.

Development of the partnership

Tutor Doctor’s partnership with the NSPCC was designed to ensure its safeguarding and recruitment policies meet the highest standards. This collaboration, supported by pioneering franchisees, helped validate and enhance Tutor Doctor’s existing policies to guarantee they are as comprehensive and up to date as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tutor Doctor group learning session

“The NSPCC brought their unparalleled expertise to the table, helping to substantiate and refine our policies to align with legal requirements and best practices,” says Mark Szpak, Vice President of Field Operations at Tutor Doctor.

To further solidify Tutor Doctor’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety for every child they work with, the brand also sought the support of the Department for Education (DfE). The ministerial department played a pivotal role throughout the process by continuously reviewing the policies as part of Tutor Doctor’s approval process for the National Tutoring Programme (NTP).

Mark also shares his belief in the role of the NSPCC adding validity to the policies: “Due to the recent introduction of our Schools Delivery Programme, it was clear we needed a more robust framework to optimise our tuition delivery to schools and families alike. The collaboration with the NSPCC not only strengthened these policies but also provided an added layer of credibility during the DfE’s review process.”

What do the policies cover?

Tutor Doctor’s safeguarding policy has been designed to ensure the safety and well-being of every student, with clear and effective measures in place. Key elements include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Compliance training – all staff and tutors complete essential training to fully understand child protection responsibilities. For those working in schools or local authorities, ongoing training is provided to keep knowledge up to date.

· Recognising concerns – tutors are trained to sport early signs of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or mental health challenges, so they can act quickly to support students in need.

· Reporting procedures – clear and straightforward reporting steps assure any concerns are confidentially shared with the Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) and escalated to appropriate authorities when required.

To complement the safeguarding policy, Tutor Doctor has developed a safer recruitment guide that follows the Keeping Children Safe in Education (2024) guidance. The recruitment process includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Identity verification and background checks – all candidates must have verified identities, DBS checks and meet eligibility to work in the UK criteria.

· Additional safeguards – applicants must provide two references, proof of professional qualifications and complete a self-disclosure form as part of the recruitment process.

These rigorous measures reflect Tutor Doctor’s attentiveness to maintain a safe and secure environment for all students. For Mark, the policies and work with the NSPCC and DfE highlight the significance of this commitment: “Safeguarding policies are central to guaranteeing every tutoring session is delivered in a safe, supportive environment. Building, and maintaining, a level of trust with parents and schools is absolutely crucial.”

Further illustrating the role these policies play in Tutor Doctor’s operations, Mark believes, “These policies serve as a north star for our franchisees and tutors, providing a clear standard for delivering our services every day. Our collaboration with the NSPCC and the validation from the DfE offer reassurance that our model is credible, reliable and trusted by the families and schools we work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tutor Doctor remains steadfast in upholding and refining these standards. Safeguarding policies are reviewed annually, with input from the NSPCC and relevant government agencies, ensuring they remain effective and aligned with evolving requirements. Policies are regularly updated, and staff and tutors participate in ongoing training to stay informed about the latest legislation and best practices, meaning Tutor Doctor’s approach to safeguarding remains robust and forward thinking.

Tutor Doctor continues to lead the way in safeguarding, fostering trust and collaboration with schools, families, local authorities and, crucially, the children and young people they teach.