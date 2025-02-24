UK law applications reach record high: what aspiring lawyers need to know

Applications to study law reach record high

With law degree applications at an all-time high, Lawtons Solicitors share their expert tips on how to stand out from the competition.

According to the latest UCAS data, applications to study law at UK universities have reached record highs.

Law applications in 2024 reached nearly 30 000, up 16% year on year. International applications have also surged with over one in six (17%) of applicants coming from abroad.

The data also reveals female law applications are surging year on year, with female students now making up over two-thirds (67%) of total applicants, up 18% year on year.

With more students than ever competing for limited spots, the pressure is on for aspiring legal professionals to differentiate themselves- not just in their applications, but also in securing future training contracts and legal roles.

With this in mind, Stephen Halloran at Lawtons Solicitors shares some top advice for aspiring legal professionals:

“The demand for legal professionals in the UK is always increasing and so is essential for prospective applicants to keep an open mind when pursuing a career in law.

The legal industry is vast, with many specialisms and career paths, so its important that you make sure you understand the qualifications needed for your chosen role, whether that’s becoming a Solicitor, Barrister, or working in a specialist area like criminal law.

Work experience is crucial for demonstrating commitment and gaining a real-world understanding of the legal profession. Look into vacation schemes, mini-pupillages, or paralegal opportunities. Pro bono opportunities are also a great way to demonstrate your skills. Many universities have legal advice clinics or offer opportunities to volunteer with schools and community groups. Pro bono work not only strengthens your CV but also develops practical legal skills.

Another piece of advice is to develop your soft skills. Strong communication analytical thinking, and problem- solving skills are just as important as academic achievements and employers look out for these. Look for opportunities to refine these skills, whether through debating societies, writing legal blogs, or taking on leadership roles.

The legal industry is competitive, but also incredibly rewarding. Aspiring lawyers should remain open-minded and proactive in shaping their careers. With determination and the right experience, students applying today will help shape the future of the profession.”