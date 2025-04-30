UK universities ‘stuck in the past’ says education leader

Sara Prowse

A university boss says that British higher education is behind the times and needs urgent reform if it is going to survive.

Sara Prowse, CEO at University Academy 92 (UA92), said that struggling universities can address these challenges by abandoning out-dated elements of the academic year and how they assess students.

UA92 was founded by the Manchester United ‘Class of 92’, including Gary Neville, and Lancaster University.

Sara Prowse argues that the insistence on end-of-year exams, limiting students to September entry and the prevalence of three-year degrees is proving to be a barrier to young people. This, in turn, leads to universities losing students and employers missing out on high quality recruits.

Ms Prowse said: “The standard academic structure with its fixed September entry dates is totally out of sync with the realities of modern life.

“For businesses, this calendar creates predictable but limiting talent pipelines, with graduates all entering the job market simultaneously. Companies seeking to recruit throughout the year face unnecessary barriers due to these rigid structures.”

UA92 has implemented an alternative approach, after discussions with major employers, with no exams across all courses (except accountancy) and offering six entry points annually: September, November, January, February, April and June.

Students can begin their studies when convenient rather than waiting for the next academic year.

The institution also provides two-year accelerated degree programmes. These deliver the same learning as the three-year courses but facilitate faster qualification completion for learners hungry to get onto the job market – and finish with a smaller financial burden.

The multiple entry points have given more opportunities to mature learners, career-changers and those juggling studies with work or family commitments. Employers benefit from a steady supply of graduates throughout the year, enabling more strategic recruitment.

She said: “At UA92 we have focussed on what we can do to improve outcomes for students and for business. Which is why we have incorporated accelerated degrees that get students into the world of work more quickly and give businesses an extra year with talented and dynamic new recruits.

“We also recognise that not all students learn in the same way so sticking stubbornly to exams is not the best route to success.

“The achievements of so many of our graduates have demonstrated that replacing stressful exams with continuous assessment has been a wise choice that has proved hugely popular with learners.

“With many universities struggling financially, adapting to the demands of 2025’s businesses and students may be their best route to survival.”

