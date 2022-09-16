UK university rankings 2023: which university is best according to The Times Good University Guide ranking?
All 132 universities across the UK have been ranked - and this is the full list
The Times and The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2023 has been published, and the best academic institutions for the next financial year have been revealed.
After being pushed off top spot last year, the University of Oxford has reclaimed its first place ranking.
So, just where did other universities come in the list?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is the Good University Guide?
The Good University Guide ranks British universities to provide potential students with information in order to allow them to make an informed choice about higher education.
The guide is put together following evaluation of everything from student satisfaction with teaching to degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects.
Where did universities rank in the Good University Guide full league table?
This is the 2023 league table in full:
- University of Oxford
- University of St Andrews
- University of Cambridge
- London School of Economics and Political Science
- Imperial College London
- Durham University
- University College London
- University of Bath
- University of Warwick
- University of Edinburgh
- Loughborough University
- Lancaster University
- University of Exeter
- University of Glasgow
- University of Bristol
- University of Southampton
- University of York
- University of Strathclyde
- University of Aberdeen
- University of Birmingham
20 = University of Sheffield
22. University of Surrey
23. University of Leeds
24. University of Manchester
25. Cardiff University 26. King’s College London
27. University of East Anglia
28. Queen’s University, Belfast
29. Royal Holloway, University of London
30. University of Nottingham
30 = University of Reading
32. University of Dundee
33. Newcastle University
33 = University of Liverpool
35. University of Leicester
36. Queen Mary, University of London
37. SOAS University of London
38. Ulster University
38 = University of Stirling
40. University of West London
41. Aberystwyth University
42. Falmouth University
42 = Nottingham Trent University
42 = Swansea University
45. Aston University
45 = Bangor University
47. Harper Adams University
48. University of Kent
49. Northumbria University
50. University of Sussex
51. St Mary’s University, Twickenham
52. Glasgow Caledonian University
53. University of Lincoln
54. University of Essex
55. Coventry University
56. University of the Arts, London
57. Heriot-Watt University
57 = Oxford Brookes University
59. Edinburgh Napier University
60. Manchester Metropolitan University
61. University of the West of England
62. University of Portsmouth
63. University for the Creative Arts
64. Keele University
65. Robert Gordon University
66. University of Chichester
67. Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
68. City, University of London
69. University of Hull
70. Norwich University of the Arts
71. Liverpool John Moores University
71 = Leeds Arts University
73. University of Huddersfield
74. University of Plymouth
75. Bishop Grosseteste University
76. Arts University Bournemouth
77. Bath Spa University
78. Edge Hill University
79. York St John University
80. Liverpool Hope University
80 = Plymouth Marjon University
82. St George’s, University of London
82 = Sheffield Hallam University
84. University of Greenwich
85. University of Birmingham
86. Teesside University
87. University of Winchester
88. University of Salford
89. Abertay University
89 = Bournemouth University
91. University of Hertfordshire
92. Kingston University
93. Cardiff Metropolitan University
94. Birmingham City University
95. University of Bradford
96. University of Derby
97. University of Chester
98. University of Brighton
98 = University of Sunderland
100. Leeds Trinity University
101. University of Roehampton
102. Royal Agricultural University
103. University of South Wales
104. University of Wales Trinity St David
105. Hartpury University
106. Staffordshire University
107. University of Central Lancashire
108. Goldsmiths, University of London
109. Anglia Ruskin University
110. Brunel University, London
110 = University of Worcester
112. University of Gloucestershire
113. Leeds Beckett University
114. Solent University
115. University of Westminster
115 = Middlesex University
115 = University of Suffolk
118. Newman University
119. Canterbury Christ Church University
120. Wrexham Glyndwr University
121. Buckinghamshire New University
122. University of the West of Scotland
122 = De Montfort University
124. University of Bolton
125. University of Northampton
126. London South Bank University
127. University of Wolverhampton
128. London Metropolitan University
129. University of Cumbria
130. Ravensbourne University, London
131. University of East London
132. University of Bedfordshire