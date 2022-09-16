All 132 universities across the UK have been ranked - and this is the full list

The Times and The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2023 has been published, and the best academic institutions for the next financial year have been revealed.

After being pushed off top spot last year , the University of Oxford has reclaimed its first place ranking.

So, just where did other universities come in the list?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Good University Guide?

The Good University Guide ranks British universities to provide potential students with information in order to allow them to make an informed choice about higher education.

The guide is put together following evaluation of everything from student satisfaction with teaching to degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects.

Where did universities rank in the Good University Guide full league table?

This is the 2023 league table in full:

University of Oxford University of St Andrews University of Cambridge London School of Economics and Political Science Imperial College London Durham University University College London University of Bath University of Warwick University of Edinburgh Loughborough University Lancaster University University of Exeter University of Glasgow University of Bristol University of Southampton University of York University of Strathclyde University of Aberdeen University of Birmingham

20 = University of Sheffield

22. University of Surrey

23. University of Leeds

24. University of Manchester

25. Cardiff University 26. King’s College London

27. University of East Anglia

28. Queen’s University, Belfast

29. Royal Holloway, University of London

30. University of Nottingham

30 = University of Reading

32. University of Dundee

33. Newcastle University

33 = University of Liverpool

35. University of Leicester

36. Queen Mary, University of London

37. SOAS University of London

38. Ulster University

38 = University of Stirling

40. University of West London

41. Aberystwyth University

42. Falmouth University

42 = Nottingham Trent University

42 = Swansea University

45. Aston University

45 = Bangor University

47. Harper Adams University

48. University of Kent

49. Northumbria University

50. University of Sussex

51. St Mary’s University, Twickenham

52. Glasgow Caledonian University

53. University of Lincoln

54. University of Essex

55. Coventry University

56. University of the Arts, London

57. Heriot-Watt University

57 = Oxford Brookes University

59. Edinburgh Napier University

60. Manchester Metropolitan University

61. University of the West of England

62. University of Portsmouth

63. University for the Creative Arts

64. Keele University

65. Robert Gordon University

66. University of Chichester

67. Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

68. City, University of London

69. University of Hull

70. Norwich University of the Arts

71. Liverpool John Moores University

71 = Leeds Arts University

73. University of Huddersfield

74. University of Plymouth

75. Bishop Grosseteste University

76. Arts University Bournemouth

77. Bath Spa University

78. Edge Hill University

79. York St John University

80. Liverpool Hope University

80 = Plymouth Marjon University

82. St George’s, University of London

82 = Sheffield Hallam University

84. University of Greenwich

85. University of Birmingham

86. Teesside University

87. University of Winchester

88. University of Salford

89. Abertay University

89 = Bournemouth University

91. University of Hertfordshire

92. Kingston University

93. Cardiff Metropolitan University

94. Birmingham City University

95. University of Bradford

96. University of Derby

97. University of Chester

98. University of Brighton

98 = University of Sunderland

100. Leeds Trinity University

101. University of Roehampton

102. Royal Agricultural University

103. University of South Wales

104. University of Wales Trinity St David

105. Hartpury University

106. Staffordshire University

107. University of Central Lancashire

108. Goldsmiths, University of London

109. Anglia Ruskin University

110. Brunel University, London

110 = University of Worcester

112. University of Gloucestershire

113. Leeds Beckett University

114. Solent University

115. University of Westminster

115 = Middlesex University

115 = University of Suffolk

118. Newman University

119. Canterbury Christ Church University

120. Wrexham Glyndwr University

121. Buckinghamshire New University

122. University of the West of Scotland

122 = De Montfort University

124. University of Bolton

125. University of Northampton

126. London South Bank University

127. University of Wolverhampton

128. London Metropolitan University

129. University of Cumbria

130. Ravensbourne University, London

131. University of East London