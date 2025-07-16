UK's fastest growing online school unveils exceptional global education advisory board

Dan Fitzpatrick

Minerva Virtual Academy (MVA), the UK’s fastest-growing online school, today announced the launch of a Global Education Advisory Board (GEAB), bringing together a remarkable assembly of industry leaders to guide the schools ambitious global expansion plans.

The Board pulls together well-known names from the fields of education, cybersecurity, AI, education technology, and risk management, as well as renowned campaigners and advocates for education policy change.

The seven-member board will advise MVA as it plans further international expansion, technological innovation, safeguarding excellence, and hybrid educational partnerships, reinforcing the school’s vision to ensure every child enjoys school and thrives both academically and personally.

Since launching in 2021, MVA has rapidly expanded to enrol over 1,000 pupils aged 11 to 18, with projections to double in size to 2,000 pupils by the end of 2025. Recent Ofsted approval and DfE accreditation underscore MVA’s commitment to excellence and the transformative power of personalised, technology-driven education for students across the UK and in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Durgan Cooper

The experts who make up the GEAB are:

Durgan Cooper , a renowned cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in IT infrastructure, cyber resilience, and national defence. A Specialist Reserve Officer in the British Army, he supports national cyber defence efforts and advises governments and critical infrastructure operators on securing complex digital environments.

, a renowned cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in IT infrastructure, cyber resilience, and national defence. A Specialist Reserve Officer in the British Army, he supports national cyber defence efforts and advises governments and critical infrastructure operators on securing complex digital environments. Dan Fitzpatrick , an international authority on educational technology and author of the bestselling book The AI Classroom, is celebrated globally for helping educators integrate artificial intelligence effectively into learning environments. A frequent keynote speaker across the UK, USA, and the Middle East, Dan is dedicated to ensuring educational institutions remain relevant in an ever-changing technological landscape.

, an international authority on educational technology and author of the bestselling book The AI Classroom, is celebrated globally for helping educators integrate artificial intelligence effectively into learning environments. A frequent keynote speaker across the UK, USA, and the Middle East, Dan is dedicated to ensuring educational institutions remain relevant in an ever-changing technological landscape. Mark Steed , an influential educational leader with extensive experience heading prestigious schools internationally, including Kellett School in Hong Kong and JESS, Dubai. Mark chaired the UK Independent Schools Council IT Strategy Group and has held leadership roles with the British Schools in Dubai and The Heads Conference. His insights into the effective integration of emerging technologies in education have made him a sought-after speaker worldwide.

, an influential educational leader with extensive experience heading prestigious schools internationally, including Kellett School in Hong Kong and JESS, Dubai. Mark chaired the UK Independent Schools Council IT Strategy Group and has held leadership roles with the British Schools in Dubai and The Heads Conference. His insights into the effective integration of emerging technologies in education have made him a sought-after speaker worldwide. Todd Viney , a seasoned expert in compliance, risk, and audit management with a background in comparative politics and global affairs, excels at helping organisations navigate complex international regulatory frameworks and manage operational risks strategically.

, a seasoned expert in compliance, risk, and audit management with a background in comparative politics and global affairs, excels at helping organisations navigate complex international regulatory frameworks and manage operational risks strategically. Al Kingsley MBE , CEO of NetSupport, Chair of a Multi-Academy Trust, and a leading global voice in EdTech. Al has been recognised widely, receiving an MBE for services to education, ISC Research "Edruptor" 2025, Edufuturist of the Year 2023, and Inspirational Leader at the BESA 2023 awards. His internationally acclaimed books include "My Secret #EdTech Diary" and "The Awkward Questions in Education," reflecting his extensive expertise and impact in education technology.

, CEO of NetSupport, Chair of a Multi-Academy Trust, and a leading global voice in EdTech. Al has been recognised widely, receiving an MBE for services to education, ISC Research "Edruptor" 2025, Edufuturist of the Year 2023, and Inspirational Leader at the BESA 2023 awards. His internationally acclaimed books include "My Secret #EdTech Diary" and "The Awkward Questions in Education," reflecting his extensive expertise and impact in education technology. Ellie Costello , a nationally recognised advocate known for her significant contributions to policy and systemic change for students facing barriers to education. Ellie co-authored the critically acclaimed book "Square Pegs," gave evidence to the Education Select Committee, and serves as Parliamentary Vice Co-Chair for the Council for Disabled Children’s Special Education Consortium. Her background in media and her advocacy for inclusive and compassionate education systems have profoundly influenced national dialogues around education.

, a nationally recognised advocate known for her significant contributions to policy and systemic change for students facing barriers to education. Ellie co-authored the critically acclaimed book "Square Pegs," gave evidence to the Education Select Committee, and serves as Parliamentary Vice Co-Chair for the Council for Disabled Children’s Special Education Consortium. Her background in media and her advocacy for inclusive and compassionate education systems have profoundly influenced national dialogues around education. Euan MacLean, Founder and CEO of &Parents, specialises in fostering meaningful collaboration between schools and families. Alongside his extensive leadership experience in online schooling —as a Principal and Head of Education Operations—Euan brings a deep understanding of inclusive school culture. Through strategic consultancy, training, and facilitation, he helps ensure all voices are heard and actively involved in shaping education.

Hugh Viney, founder and CEO of MVA, said: "The launch of our Global Education Advisory Board signifies a major step forward for Minerva Virtual Academy.

"The incredible depth and breadth of experience our GEAB members bring is unparalleled. Their leadership will be pivotal in our ongoing journey to redefine education globally, ensuring exceptional governance standards, innovation, and inclusivity. We are honoured and excited to have such outstanding individuals guiding us towards even greater success."

The GEAB members will serve as strategic advisors, mentors, and thought leaders, significantly influencing MVA’s future trajectory, strengthening governance, and expanding its international reach.

MVA remains committed to revolutionising education—offering a flexible, inclusive, innovative approach suited to the modern age—and now, with the exceptional guidance of its GEAB, it is poised to make an even greater global impact.