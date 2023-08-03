Robert Halfon insisted the majority of universities are in “good financial health”, and that he would not heap further pressure on students already struggling with rising bills and food prices.

Raising tuition fees in England during the cost of living crisis is not going to happen in “a million years”, the government’s universities minister has said.

Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships, and higher education, told Times Higher Education (THE) that there was “no way” he was going to advocate increasing tuition fees - especially when students are already struggling with soaring bills and food prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His comments came after Universities UK (UUK), which represents 140 institutions across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, called for a “national conversation” on funding for higher education amid increasing pressures on university budgets as a result of inflation.

UUK argued the current £9,250 annual fee for universities in England - which rose from £9,000 in 2017 - is now worth only £6,600 relevant to prices in 2012 - 2013, and so increases should be considered. Concerns were also raised by the former universities minister Lord Johnson of Marylebone, who in June warned the government that preventing student tuition fees from rising alongside inflation has led to the “progressive defunding” of universities.

However, in an interview with THE, Mr Halfon sought to reassure students who have been anxious about the prospect of fees increasing - as he insisted he would not place further pressure on those already struggling amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Raising tuition fees in England during the cost of living crisis is not going to happen in “a million years”, the government’s universities minister Robert Halfon (L) has said. Credit: PA

He said: “If you look overall, the vast majority of universities are in good financial health. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some [that are not], and I know OfS [the Office for Students] is investigating some… and I completely get the challenges that are being faced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But if you look at the research grant, the loans, the money we give – £1.5 billion Strategic Priorities Grant plus the £750 million on teaching facilities – universities get £40 billion a year.”

The Tory MP for Harlow, Essex assured students the current tuition fee cap would remain frozen until at least 2024 - 2025, adding: “Given the difficult financial constraints we have, I can’t go to my constituents in Harlow and say, ‘By the way, on top of everything else, on top of all the other cost of living challenges, we’re going to increase your tuition fees’.

“It’s just not going to happen, not in a million years. I just think we have to be real, that we have to live in the world as it is, which is an incredibly difficult one faced by cost of living challenges.”

Mr Halfon was also asked by THE about the government’s recently announced plans to clamp down on “rip off” and “poor quality” degrees. Prime Minister Riski Sunak said he wants to cap the number of students that can be accepted to so-called ‘Mickey Mouse’ courses - ones which he claimed are studied “at the taxpayers’ expense”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan echoed his comments, remarking on Good Morning Britain (GMB): “There are too many students not getting [good] jobs, too many students who aren’t completing, too many students who are dropping out of courses.” But neither Keegan nor Sunak was quick to outline exactly which degrees would be included in this.

Critics slammed the proposals, with University Alliance’s Head of Policy Susanna Kalitowski telling NationalWorld that the policy would disproportionately impact students from lower-income backgrounds. She added that the Office for Students (OfS) already has the powers to impose recruitment limits on courses which breach certain minimum thresholds for “continuation, progression, and completion” - and so the government is using “hyperbolic language” as the announcement will in reality “change very little”.