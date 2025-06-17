University of Florida ranks as America's most Googled college with staggering 419,000 searches

University of Florida ranks as America's most Googled college

A study has uncovered which American universities students search for most frequently online, with Florida's largest public university smashing all competitors. The research by Essay Grader AI examined Google search data for public universities with 4-year bachelor's degrees and more than 10,000 students enrolled.

University of Florida pulled in a massive 419,550 monthly searches during the study period, making it the clear winner among America's higher education institutions. Students across the country show particular interest in the university's Law program, which gets 4,183 specific monthly searches.

University of Houston took second place with 341,508 monthly searches. The Texas school's Optometry program proved especially popular, generating 3,525 monthly searches.

University of Arizona came third with 281,132 monthly searches nationwide. Law was its top subject with 3,950 monthly searches, showing similar patterns to Florida's most-searched programs.

Florida State University grabbed fourth spot with 261,086 monthly searches. This result means Florida is the only state with two universities ranking in the top five most-searched schools. FSU's Law program received 5,575 monthly queries, making it the highest for any specific subject among all universities in the study.

Purdue University-Main Campus rounded out the top five with 235,331 monthly searches.

Just behind in sixth sits Temple University with 235,116 searches. Temple's Dentistry programs drew substantial student interest, getting 8,325 monthly searches.

Southern schools dominate the rankings, with universities from Florida, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, and Alabama all cracking the top ten.

University of California-Los Angeles landed at seventh with 218,266 monthly searches, while George Mason University in Virginia took eighth with 201,509 searches.

Combined search volume for the top ten universities topped 2.5 million monthly queries, showing massive interest in higher education options online. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (200,888) and Auburn University (199,903) completed the top ten.

The research identified Nursing as America's most-searched academic subject, attracting 287,621 monthly queries nationwide. This is followed by Computer Science, with 110,515 monthly queries. Social Work (90,603), Psychology (84,118), and Law (83,091) complete the five most-searched subjects.

Chan Yerneni, CEO at Essay Grader AI, commented on the findings:

"These search patterns provide valuable insights into what prospective students are looking for in higher education. The strong interest in universities across Florida and Texas reflects the growing appeal of these regions for education. The high search volumes for nursing and computer science highlight fields where students see strong career opportunities.

“Lately, public sentiment for higher education options has fallen. A survey by the Pew Research Center stated that 29% of US adults feel that the cost of a four-year degree isn’t worth it at all, whereas 47% say it is worth it as long as you don’t take out any loans. Areas such as Florida and Texas are clearly providing a balance between educational subjects and a good outcome once you graduate.”

Top 10 most searched universities in America:

Rank University Average Monthly Searches 1 University of Florida 419,550 2 University of Houston 341,508 3 University of Arizona 281,132 4 Florida State University 261,086 5 Purdue University-Main Campus 235,331 6 Temple University 235,116 7 University of California-Los Angeles 218,266 8 George Mason University 201,509 9 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 200,888 10 Auburn University 199,903