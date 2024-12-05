Well Read: Eight youngsters score top marks in BYITC’s International English Olympiad

Shaurya - winner from London

Free online competition attracted thousands of competitors from around the world.

The British Youth International College (BYITC) has named Eight winners of its fourth annual International English Olympiad competition, with runners from UK, Ireland and Dubai.

The International English Olympiad focuses on enhancing English language skills and covers reading, listening, writing and all-round comprehension of contemporary and traditional English language texts.

The top performers across each of eight levels were awarded certificates and prizes for their impressive English language skills. Participants are challenged by 50 questions at each level with results based on accuracy and timely completion

Nathan - winner from Ireland

Of the thousands of students from all over the world who took part in the week-long free-to-enter challenge, which is aimed at students ranging from four to fourteen, the following were successful:

Winners (8):

Shaurya Swapnil Sankhe, level 2, LondonAgira Rajkumar, level 3, Dublin, IrelandNathan Emedom, level 4, Dublin, IrelandLeandra Jairajesh, level 5, DubaiSrishti Sriram, level 6, GlasgowYayin Niyukth Reddy, level 7, Southampton Elza Madona Binu, level 8, Tipperary, IrelandLoukya Reddy Ravi, level 10, East Kilbride

Dubai-based winner Leandra’s parent, Rebastina said: “We are thrilled with our child's progress since joining British Youth International College. The English Olympiad victory is a reflection of the excellent curriculum and supportive teachers. It's amazing how much their language skills have flourished!”

Leandra - winner from Dubai

The parents of Irish winner Nathan, Uche Emedom and Joy Emedom, said: “Enrolling in British Youth International College was the best decision for our child’s education. Their personalised guidance helped them shine in the Olympiad!”

London-based winner Shaurya’s parents, Prachi Sankhe and Swapnil Sankhe, said: “We are so proud of our child's achievement in the English Olympiad! Thanks to British Youth International College, their English skills have improved tremendously. The structured lessons and dedicated teachers truly made a difference!”

BYITC’s Founder, Dr Rashmi Mantri, said: “Our competition is a carefully curated mixture of puzzles, grammar, vocabulary, reasoning and comprehension which develops students’ skills as well as providing them with hugely enhanced confidence to participate in verbal and written dialogue at all levels with their contemporaries across the UK.

“English is a truly global language and, unsurprisingly, the many parents across the globe whose children entered the competition are enthusiastic about our International English Olympiad which assists their children in learning and developing English language skills because they know it will greatly assist their later career and social prospects.

“The young people love the buzz they get from becoming increasingly adept in the English language, especially when they use our game-based app which gives them lots of fun while playing and experimenting with English usages.

“The success of our Olympiads and the sheer scale of entries from across the globe are very satisfying and give us confidence that there is a huge hunger out there for learning more about, and getting lots of fun from playing with, he English language.”

Glasgow-based BYITC is also now the UK’s largest provider of Abacus Maths classes and creator of the world’s first digital Abacus maths learning App.