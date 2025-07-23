Wellies, worms and wonder – 90% think children should experience nature in the school day

A schoolchild discussing species at London Zoo with a teacher during an educational visit.

The charity that runs Whipsnade Zoo has launched a campaign for the right for every child to access nature at school.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As schools break up for summer and children across England swap classrooms for sandcastles and climbing trees, ZSL - the global conservation charity behind London and Whipsnade Zoos – has launched a drive to make sure children's access to nature doesn’t end when the holidays do.

A survey of the British public this week reveals that 95% of parents believe learning outside during school time is important for children - and 90% agreed overall, whether parents or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than two thirds of those asked by ZSL could recall fond memories of time spent outside during school lessons, including trips to the woods, bug hunting, and even foraging for mushrooms.

School child fascinated by the fish in the aquarium at Whipsnade Zoo.

ZSL is calling on the government to make access to nature a right for every schoolchild and is asking every adult with their own fond memories of learning in nature to sign a petition to secure the same benefits for today’s children.

ZSL CEO Matthew Gould explains: “Teachers are struggling to make time for nature with all the pressures they are under. And the children who need it most – those in deprived areas with the least access at home – are less likely to get it. Access to nature has become a privilege, not a right, and that needs to change.”

“Every day at London Zoo, we see what happens when a child encounters wildlife for the first time, and it’s pure magic. We want every child to experience nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The benefits of contact with nature aren't enjoyed equally. Children from low-income and ethnic minority backgrounds are far less likely to access green space, despite facing higher rates of mental health challenges.

School connects with natures via tree planting at Whipsnade Zoo as part of education visit.

The government's People and Nature Survey found 91% of children say nature makes them “very happy”, but a third had not been outside for lessons at all that week. And in its 2020 Access to Greenspace review, the government estimated around £2.1bn a year could be saved in health costs if everyone in England had good access to greenspace.

Matthew concludes: “ZSL is urging everyone who cares about nature and the wellbeing of our children to sign the petition - we can make sure nature isn’t a luxury, but a right for every child regardless of background.”