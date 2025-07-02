Welsh pupils show rising reading comprehension, new data reveals

User (UGC) Submitted

The 2025 What Kids Are Reading report includes insights from over 28,000 pupils in Wales, and reveals children using structured reading programmes read 20.7 books a year, compared to just three books for UK adults. Children’s favourite books are harder—and they’re reading them better. From Wimpy Kid to Rashford: the books and authors inspiring a new generation of readers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 What Kids Are Reading report, published today by leading edtech provider Renaissance, includes data from over 28,000 pupils in Wales and reveals how children’s reading habits are evolving across the UK and Ireland. Drawing on data from over 1.2 million pupils, the report shows that five years on from the disruption of lockdown, young readers are engaging with more challenging books—and understanding them better.

Although the number of books read has declined slightly year-on-year, pupils still read on average 20.7 books a year—far more than the median UK adult, who reads just three. In schools using Accelerated Reader, a structured programme that supports reading practice and comprehension, quiz scores have improved since last year. Primary pupils are now achieving 80% accuracy on reading quizzes (up from 77% last year), while secondary pupils have reached 72% (up from 69%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils are also scoring highest on their favourite books, many of which are more challenging than their most-read titles. In Year 5, for example, favourite books had a reading level nearly two years above the average for that age group, with quiz accuracy reaching 94%. These patterns suggest that when pupils are given the freedom to choose books they love, they rise to the challenge—and understand them deeply.

Additional insights from the National Literacy Trust’s Annual Literacy Survey, included in the report, show that while overall reading enjoyment has declined to 35%, its lowest level since 2005, Accelerated Reader users buck the trend. Among pupils eligible for Free School Meals (FSM), 37% of those using Accelerated Reader say they enjoy reading, compared to 32% of their peers. A similar pattern appears among boys, with 31% of Accelerated Reader participants reporting enjoyment, versus 27% of non-participants—suggesting structured support may be helping to close the enjoyment gap.

This What Kids Are Reading report also shows how children’s reading habits are changing. Jeff Kinney remains the most-read author across UK schools, with Diary of a Wimpy Kid still topping the charts. But newer voices are gaining ground. Titles by Marcus Rashford, Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara and Matt Oldfieldare now among the most-read books in schools. Books such as The Breakfast Club Adventures, Little People, BIG DREAMS, and Black Men in Science mean more pupils are seeing their experiences reflected in the stories they read—supporting not only literacy development but also helping pupils see themselves in the stories they read—fostering confidence, connection, and a lifelong love of reading.

Crispin Chatterton, Director of Education at Renaissance, said: “This year’s What Kids Are Reading report highlights the real progress schools are making in helping children read with greater understanding. It’s especially encouraging to see disadvantaged pupils reporting higher enjoyment of reading in school—showing how targeted support can help more children build confidence and enjoyment in reading. At Renaissance, we’re proud to work alongside schools to create inclusive, engaging reading experiences that help all pupils succeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Keith Topping, author of the report, commented: “This year’s findings are encouraging. The narrowing of the enjoyment gap, particularly among disadvantaged pupils, suggests that structured reading time and access to tools like Accelerated Reader are making a real difference. When pupils enjoy reading, they read more—and when they read more, they achieve more.”

Mark Rogerson, Head of English at Myddelton College in Denbigh commented: “At Myddelton College, we’re committed to helping every pupil find their path as a reader. Accelerated Reader has quietly become one of our most effective tools for supporting literacy. Over the past year, we’ve seen pupils take greater ownership of their reading and grow in confidence. The 2025 What Kids Are Reading report shows how structured support can make a real difference - whether it’s helping reluctant readers find their rhythm or giving high achievers the framework to stretch further. AR has become a natural part of our routine, helping us support progress in a way that feels both purposeful and sustainable.”

Access the What Kids Are Reading 2025 report here: whatkidsarereading.co.uk