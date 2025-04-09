Weston-super-Mare named in top 10 UK’s cheapest cities for university students, according to latest study

Weston-super-Mare named in top 10 UK’s cheapest cities for university students

Starting university is an exciting chapter: new mates, new routines, and for many, the first taste of independence. But amid all the excitement, there’s one not-so-fun reality: money. With the cost-of-living crisis still making headlines, students across the UK are feeling the pinch more than ever, from sky-high rent to pricey pints on a night out. So, where can students actually afford to live without rinsing their bank accounts?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by Best Financial Planners has revealed the UK’s most affordable university cities and the results might just surprise you. The study analysed 100 cities across the country, using a data-driven approach to work out where students can truly stretch their student loan the furthest. To ensure a well-rounded picture of affordability, they examined 14 key factors, including average rent, transport, grocery costs, and entertainment expenses, all of which were scaled, weighted, and combined to produce the final rankings.

The methodology gave heavier importance to essentials like rent, utilities, and transport (each weighted at 12%), while still factoring in lifestyle and social expenses such as dining out, fitness, cinema tickets, and even how many coworking spaces or tours under £20 were on offer. The research drew from publicly available data including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Coworker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weston-super-Mare rounds out the top 10 with a score of 64.73 and while it boasts coastal charm and a relaxed vibe, students hoping for budget-friendly living might be in for a shock. Rent is the priciest in the top 10, averaging a hefty £750 per month, which places it well outside the top 50 cheapest cities in the study. Unfortunately, the expense doesn’t stop there. Transportation is also a major budget-buster at £93.50, making it the fourth most expensive city for getting around. Dining out is particularly painful, with meal costs sitting at £80 per month, tying Weston with seven other cities as the most expensive place to grab a bite. Even weekend drinks come at a cost, with domestic beer averaging £72 a month, putting it firmly on the pricier end of the scale.

But it’s not all bad news. Students hooked on caffeine will be pleased to hear that Weston-super-Mare ranks joint-seventh cheapest for a regular cappuccino, a small mercy for those fuelling late-night study sessions. More impressively, the town comes in with the second cheapest grocery costs overall, at just £29.74 per month, offering some welcome relief when it comes to stocking the fridge. The internet is also a win, with Weston claiming the second cheapest monthly broadband cost, at just £21.67. The town also features six parks, providing green space to unwind and stretch your legs without spending a penny.

Southend-on-Sea takes the crown as the most affordable university city in the UK, blending coastal life with cost-cutting appeal. While rent is a mid-range £529 (16th cheapest), students benefit from rock-bottom transport costs (£35), cheap utilities (£127.50 – 3rd cheapest), groceries at £35.65 (8th cheapest), and the second cheapest cinema tickets nationwide. Blackburn, in second, stands out for its low rent (£478 – 9th cheapest), cheapest dining costs in the top 10 (£50), and affordable internet at £25.33, though utility bills are a touch higher at £260. Burnley, ranked third, is a top pick for penny-pinchers with £431 rent (2nd cheapest) and the cheapest beer (£40), McMeal (£24), cinema tickets (£5.75), and excellent grocery value — all wrapped up in one ultra-frugal package.

Salford, in fourth, delivers the cheapest internet in the country (£21) and second lowest transport costs (£34), plus budget-friendly food and drink — but it's hampered by the second highest utility costs (£294.20) and lacks green space. Darlington, ranked fifth, combines £438 rent (3rd cheapest) with groceries at £35.60 (6th cheapest), cheap beer (£48), and £6 cinema tickets (2nd cheapest), though it suffers from the most expensive transport (£63.50) in the top 10. Hull, in sixth, offers £449 rent (5th cheapest), groceries at £35.86, and cheap coffee and cinema, though meals are pricier at £60. Telford, in seventh, is great for budget experiences like tours and coffee, but high transport (£99.48) and expensive meals (£64) knock it down. Scunthorpe, in eighth, suffers from costly rent (£642) but shines elsewhere — with cheap transport (£50), beer (£56), groceries (£30.05 – 3rd cheapest), and cinema tickets (£6.50 – 4th cheapest). Worcester, in ninth, remains a steady middle-ground option, offering modest affordability without major wins or drawbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, London, Oxford, Basingstoke, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Sunderland, Bedford, Sutton Coldfield, Bath, and Manchester ranked as the most expensive cities for university students.

Top 10 cheapest cities for university students:

Rank City Total Score 1 Southend-on-Sea 71.32 2 Blackburn 70.08 3 Burnley 69.99 4 Salford 69.93 5 Darlington 68.48 6 Kingston upon Hull 67.77 7 Telford 67.09 8 Scunthorpe 66.65 9 Worcester 65.58 10 Weston-super-Mare 64.73