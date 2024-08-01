What is dumb phone and how it is fighting digital addiction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

About one in five teenagers display problematic behaviour with their phones, new research from Kings College finds.

The study also finds that one in eight British teens want help reducing smartphone use. Addiction rehabilitation experts at Rehabs UK investigate how the rise in dumb tech could help ease our digital addictions.

Online interest in ‘dumb phones’ has more than tripled this year, with 1,800 people in the UK now searching for ‘dumb phones’ every month, and membership of the r/dumbphones subreddit has tripled in the last year.

The growing urge for digital detox

Are dumb phones making a comeback?

This renewed interest in simple technology might initially seem driven by nostalgia for the early mobile phones—devices that boasted long-lasting batteries, robust ‘brick phones’ that could withstand drops, and a lack of constant notifications from numerous social media apps. However, a deeper look into Google search trends reveals a more nuanced relationship with our digital devices. Mark Williams-Cook, AlsoAsked director, says: “Questions people ask around the topic of dumb technology don’t revolve around nostalgia, but rather around strong health and mental wellbeing concerns. They're asking, 'What else is there beyond this screen?' The question now isn't just 'Do you feel empty without your smartphone?' It's also 'What could fill that space if you let it?'"

Queries like "How to deactivate Facebook" has been one of the world’s top Google searches almost every month for the last year. AlsoAsked data also shows that popular queries around smartphones and social media now include questions like “how do I turn my phone into a dumb phone?”, “how can I use my phone as little as possible?” and “is social media harmful to humans?”, among others in a similar vein.

The average person spends 6 hours and 58 minutes of screen time per day, checking their phones 58 times in that period. And for Gen Z, many of those hours are spent on social media which is known to have negative impacts on mental and physical health, and there are increasing concerns around social media and digital addiction.

NHS Psychotherapist and UEA Lecturer Claire Moran says: “There is evidence to suggest that apps like Instagram and TikTok have employed the "casino effect" to keep people hooked - it is a clever design that aligns with the design of slot machines. The way that we scroll information now, this keeps us in an endless cycle of anxious anticipation and reward. In that way, we could see how this could create an addictive relationship with the promise of little bursts of dopamine.”

Excessive smartphone use can impact sleeping, attention, loneliness, anxiety and depression, but unfortunately society normalises reliance on devices, making it hard to identify if you are getting addicted to your phone and experiencing negative mental health as a result.

How to use dumb phones to stave off digital addiction

“It is almost impossible to meet the demands of modern life without engaging with technology multiple times a day, but that doesn’t mean it needs to consume your life,” says Lester Morse, Rehabs UK director. “If being removed from digital devices causes anxiety, FOMO and a sense of isolation, ‘dumb’ phones may help to bridge that gap until you can create a new routine that suits your needs.”

For most people, reducing their screen time can be achieved by changing habits and limiting access to distracting features. Consider using native screen-time blockers, or third-party apps to limit distracting features on your smartphone. Are you ready to switch to a dumb phone, but overwhelmed by the various models available? Start by identifying which features you truly need, and which ones are only a distraction. Make a list of essential features you want in a phone and compare them to the capabilities of dumb phones. For example, you might find that you can replace some functions, such as using a dedicated digital camera for photography instead of relying on your phone.

“Awareness of your usage habits and their impact on those around you could be an indicator that it is time to consider a digital detox,” Morse continues. “Just a weekend without social media could be the start to help you to reset your relationship with technology and improve your wellbeing.”

However, if these strategies seem unmanageable, additional help may be needed.

Addiction recovery experts Rehabs UK suggest that a way to identify a smartphone addiction is that if something is costing you more than money it could be becoming a dependency.

Whether you’re ready to become a complete technophobe or you’re just considering a temporary social media break, it is healthy to be aware of your relationship with the digital world.