The UK has performed well in the QS rankings with four British universities making it into the top 10

QS have announced their global university rankings for 2023.

The comprehensive list has compiled hundreds of universities around the world, ranking them based on their overall global ranking, subject ranking and independent regional tables.

The UK has performed exceptionally well, with four British universities ranked in the top 10 institutions.

Released every year, the QS ranking list helps UK students review institutions based on a number of topics, including subject area and student employability.

Here’s everything you need to know about who came out on top for 2023.

Who tops the QS university ranking 2023?

The university that has taken the top spot is Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Ray and Maria Stata Center on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Pic: Getty Images)

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, MIT topped the scoreboard, with an impressive 100 out of 100.

The university scored full points for: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and employment outcomes.

The institution, which was founded in 1861 has over 1,000 faculty members and 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Famous for its innovation, MIT researchers are responsible for the development of radar, the invention of magnetic core memory and the concept of the expanding universe.

Where does Cambridge rank?

The University of Cambridge ranked an impressive second place for the best university in the world.

Cambridge University came in an impressive second in the QS university rankings (Pic: Getty Images)

The prestigious university was founded in 1209, making it one of the oldest institutions in the world.

A tough institution to get a place, only 21% of student applications are accepted.

Some of its famous alumni include actor Hugh Laurie, Prince Charles and model Lily Cole.

Cambridge has jumped an impressive five places after being ranked seventh place in 2021.

The last time the institution held the second spot was in 2015.

Where does Oxford rank?

The University of Oxford ranks fourth place, just trailing behind its rival Cambridge.

Magdalen College, Oxford University was founded in 1458 (Pic: Getty Images)

The world-renowned university goes back to 1096, making it the oldest English speaking university in the world.

Its alumni includes politicians and presidents: from Australia’s Tony Abbott to King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Oxford previously held the second spot in 2022, but has been knocked down two places by Cambridge and Harvard, who came in third.

QS University ranking 2023

Here are the top ten universities and their overall score ranked by QS.

1 - MIT: 100

2 - University of Cambridge: 98

3 - Stanford University: 98.5

4 - University of Oxford: 98.4

5 - Harvard University: 97.6

=6 - California Institute of Technology: 97

=6 - Imperial College London: 97

8 - University College London: 95

9 - ETH Zurich: 93.6

10 - University of Chicago: 93.2

Where do other British universities rank?

In total there are 15 British universities that rank in QS’ list of top 100 global universities.

Institutions from England and Scotland are represented, with none from Wales or Northern Ireland making the top 100.

Here are all the British universities that rank in the top 100 list: