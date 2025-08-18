William de Ferrers students achieve “superb” A Level success

Three students looking at their A Level results

William de Ferrers School, located in South Woodham Ferrers, is “hugely proud” of its students’ “fantastic” results this A Level results day (14 August 2025). Students achieved highly in both A Level and vocational qualifications.

James Donaldson, Executive Headteacher at William de Ferrers, said: “We are delighted by our students’ superb grades, which are richly deserved and demonstrate their hard work and resilience. This year’s Year 13 students have been a joy to teach, and I look forward to watching them continue to achieve great things as they take the next step in their lives.”

This year’s students have secured places at a wide range of universities including University of Liverpool, University of Nottingham, Durham University and Loughborough University, while others have secured apprenticeships and employment. Ally Farrar, Assistant Headteacher said: “At William de Ferrers, we aim to empower our students to take their place within a changing career landscape and explore new and exciting opportunities as well as more established pathways. This can be seen in the diverse destinations that our students will go onto, and I look forward to seeing them build on their current success.”

Two students showing off their A Level results

Year 13 Sadie-Rose Tyler, who studied Maths, Further Maths and Double Engineering has secured an offer to read a Masters Degree in Architectural Engineering at Loughborough University. Sadie has said “I am really happy and excited to have been offered a place on the Masters Degree course.”

Purdy Roberts-Morgan who studied Biology, Maths, Further Maths and Media has accepted an offer to study Animation at Norwich University of the Arts and has said “I am absolutely chuffed to bits and over the moon that I have got my first-choice university.”

Jack Hughes who studied Maths, History and Chemistry alongside the role of Head Student has secured a place at Durham University to read Politics and International Relations. He said: "Results day has arrived and I am heading off to Durham University in September. I would like to congratulate everyone who is collecting results today. I am very happy that I have achieved the grades to attend my first-choice university and I have learnt not to doubt myself in the future.”

William de Ferrers Sixth Form offers a number of enrichment opportunities, including its Insight into Management course, designed to help students develop skills such as teamwork and problem solving that prepare them for the world of work. You can learn more about William de Ferrers’ Sixth Form or register for its Open Evening: https://www.wdf.school/103/overview