WiseUp Team Building: Passion for sailing turns into a nationwide movement

Bushcraft Day

What started as a passion for sailing has transformed into one of the UK’s largest outdoor education outreach companies for team building activities in schools. The story of WiseUp Team Building is one of ambition, challenges, and ultimately, success, driven by the vision of its founders, Richard and Alexandra Wise, who turned a simple idea into a nationwide movement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Childhood Love of the Outdoors From a young age, the outdoors was more than just a pastime for Richard. At just eight years old, a fascination with sailing sparked a lifelong connection to the sea. By his teenage years, he was representing Team GB in dinghy sailing.

At 16, he made the decision to leave full time education and step into a role as sailing instructor, sharing his knowledge of sailing and windsurfing with others. This early teaching experience set the stage for a career that would span the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His travels took him to destinations such as Australia, South Africa, Turkey, and Greece, where he expanded his expertise in various water sports, from power boating and kite surfing to canoeing and kayaking. Upon returning to the UK, his career in outdoor education broadened to land-based activities such as climbing, high ropes, mountain biking, and team building.

The Maze Teambilding Activity

A Passion for Team Building

It was during his time at outdoor education centres run by Greenwich and Kent County Councils that he discovered his true passion: team building. The joy of helping students develop critical life skills such as planning, communication, and collaboration became his driving force. However, as much as he loved teaching, a common frustration began to emerge. Teachers would often approach him with excitement, praising the impact of the team building programs on their students. Yet, the logistical hurdles of organising off-site activities, including travel, costs, and paperwork, made it increasingly difficult for schools to commit to these experiences.

A New Idea Takes Shape

That frustration led to a groundbreaking idea: Why not bring the outdoor education centre directly to the schools? Armed with a vision and a handful of basic equipment, planks of wood, ropes, and a van, Richard and his wife, Alexandra, embarked on their first outreach day at a local school. The event was a resounding success. But success came with its own set of challenges. Soon after, they received a booking for 200 students in a single day. What seemed like a significant milestone quickly turned into a setback. Despite the high turnout, feedback from the school deemed the experience "not good value for money." The school demanded a refund, threatening to damage their reputation by warning others against the service. It was a crushing blow. The fledgling business was left questioning whether they were truly cut out for the job. But rather than throw in the towel, the WiseUp team decided not to take the criticism to heart, but use it as a motivator.

WiseUp Van in action

Instead of giving up, they worked relentlessly to improve their programs, fine-tuning every aspect of the service to better meet the needs of schools and students. From Struggles to Success That determination paid off. Thirteen years later, the multi award winning WiseUp Team Building has become the largest provider of outdoor education outreach activities to schools across the UK. With a fleet of nine vans and a dedicated team of 60 staff, the company now delivers life changing events to students nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through delivering consistent high quality events WiseUp has earned its outstanding reputation in the education sector. That much so it is working with all of the top ten performing schools in the UK, including Brighton College, named “School of the Decade” by The Sunday Times.

Wise Up has also just been awarded the prestigious “Excellence in Youth Leadership Development” award by Business Awards UK. Looking Ahead For WiseUp Team Building, the journey is far from over. The vision for the future is bold, and with the same drive and passion that saw the company through its early struggles, the team is determined to reach its goal of empowering one million students by 2030.

The success of WiseUp is a testament to the power of resilience, the importance of teamwork, and the belief that even the smallest ideas can grow into something much greater. What began as a humble idea to bring team-building exercises to schools has blossomed into a nationwide movement. As WiseUp continues to inspire students across the country, one thing is certain: they’re just getting started.