Wokingham school pupils celebrate VE Day 80th Anniversary with wartime generation
The young visitors played a key role in the commemorations, serving drinks, sandwiches, and cakes to guests while enjoying the entertainment provided throughout the afternoon. Their enthusiasm and warm hospitality were a highlight of the event and clearly appreciated by the older visitors.
Many of the guests were young people themselves during the Second World War and shared their memories with today’s generation.
In preparation for the occasion, all the children at Windmill Primary had coloured in pieces of bunting, which were beautifully displayed around the centre, adding a festive and heartfelt touch to the celebration.
As part of the day’s generosity, Wokingham In Need kindly donated 200 new red pencils to Windmill —a thoughtful gesture that will be much appreciated by both staff and pupils.
The event was a touching tribute to a historic day and a shining example of community spirit across generations.
Headteacher, Miss Nicola Cotter, said: “I am immensely proud of our pupils for playing their part in the celebrations of this historic occasion. They met so many Wade Day Care Centre guests who are from the generation who lived through the end of World War Two and who know only too well the value of peace. It was a real opportunity for our students to recognise the real significance of marking this important anniversary.”